Whether you've been waiting for the right time to try Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-approved denim or looking to stock up on more of your favorite jeans, now is the time. In honor of the winter season, the women and men's apparel brand is offering shoppers 25% off denim and leather pants and 15% off almost everything else with code DENIMAF until February 6. Right now, you can shop incredible deals on denim, sweaters, outerwear, office-friendly clothes, wedding guest dresses, and more winter fashion essentials. The Semi-Annual Denim Event and Abercrombie Sale also include new arrivals to snag in the new year, so be sure to check out these looks before the sale ends.

2 HOURS AGO