Earth, Wind, and Fire’s, Philip Bailey is Still Busy Singing and Leveling-Up for Kids in Foster Care

Philip Bailey, lead singer of the popular R&B group Earth, Wind, and Fire was a guest on, On Point with Juandolyn Stokes this week. Aside from touring with the group, Bailey is also busy promoting his non-profit organization, Music is Unity Foundation, which helps children in foster care.

The 2 nd annual Level Up Virtual Conference will happen February 9 th . It is a free one-day event in collaboration with The Felix Organization and The Purple Project. Together, their missions are to inspire, educate, and prepare foster youth aging out of the foster care system.

According to Bailey, children age out of foster care at 18 years-old and often do not have money resources by no fault of their own. “I am a father of 7 and a grandfather of 7 and I would hate this to happen to one of mine,” he said.

Bailey founded MIU in 2007 and since its inception, MIU has provided grants to non-profit community-based organizations, and agencies offering support services to the over 23,000 youth who are emancipated from the U.S. Foster Care system every year.