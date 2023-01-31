Read full article on original website
Related
Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor
Amateur historian Adam Simpson-York tells PEOPLE he was thrilled to receive a personal letter from Queen Camilla Queen Camilla traveled back into the past with a little help from a historian — and had something funny to say about it! The Queen Consort, 75, surprised Adam Simpson-York, who runs the Facebook page Medals Going Home, with a personal thank-you note. Simpson-York had recently mailed Buckingham Palace a photo he found on eBay of Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother Edrica Faulkner, and he was delighted to receive a reply from the...
Kate Middleton Acknowledges How 'Tough' It Is to Raise Children Today: 'Love Goes a Long Way'
The Princess of Wales said raising children is not about "the number of toys they've got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them" Kate Middleton is raising her voice about the joys and challenges of parenting. The Princess of Wales, 41, spoke with U.K. radio host Roman Kemp about how mental wellness, relationships and early childhood as part of her new Shaping Us campaign. In a new video released Friday, Princess Kate and the Capital Breakfast presenter walked and talked in the countryside...
Dutch Royal Family Faces Protest During Caribbean Tour — Like Kate Middleton and Prince William
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia are undertaking a tour of Caribbean countries with ties to the Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia's tour of the Caribbean was interrupted by a protestor. The Dutch royals are currently in the Caribbean on a two-week tour, a first for 19-year-old Catharina-Amalia, who is heir to the throne. Willem-Alexander, 55, Máxima, 51, and their eldest daughter arrived in Bonaire on Friday and were met with a demonstration while attending a lecture at the University of Aruba on Tuesday. While...
Kate Middleton Just Launched a New Instagram Account — All About the New Page
The Princess of Wales launched a new campaign to promote her The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she established a year and a half ago Kate Middleton is expanding her presence on social media! The Princess of Wales, 41, launched a new Instagram page on Tuesday, making an account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Princess Kate created the organization within her and Prince William's larger Royal Foundation in June 2021 to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years of life and advance outcomes for...
seventeen.com
King Charles Is Reportedly “In Talks” to Hit Back at Prince Harry in a New Interview
Prince Harry truly did not hold back in his memoir Spare, but thus far the royal family has pretty much been business as usual. Meaning: They haven’t said anything in response to Harry’s various claims, and the vibes are basically, “Spare? Never heard of it.”. However! Apparently...
King Charles could reconcile with Prince Harry by changing his approach to the press. Here's why he probably won't.
In the wake of "Spare," Harry might get to attend King Charles III's coronation, but the king likely won't alter his relationship with UK tabloids.
Queen Camilla Makes First Royal Visit for New Role That Previously Belonged to Prince Andrew
Queen Camilla is stepping out for a new royal role. On Tuesday, the Queen Consort traveled to see the Grenadier Guards, 1st Battalion, at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot, England. The visit was Queen Camilla's first since becoming Colonel of the celebrated regiment in December 2022, a role that previously belonged to her brother-in-law Prince Andrew.
King Charles Plans to Fight Back Against Harry and Meghan Accusations by Telling “His Side of the Story” to BBC: Report
King Charles‘ coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, and as part of the televised coverage of the event, there are new reports that the royals will finally break his public silence regarding claims made by his son, Prince Harry, in his book, Spare, and his Netflix series Harry & Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Prince William Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘All Smoke and Mirrors’ and ‘Not to Be Trusted’ After ‘Spare’ Release
The royal rift continues? Prince William "wants to move on" after the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. William, 40, "has made no effort to speak to Harry" following the debut of Spare in January, the insider tells Us. The Duke of Sussex, 38, […]
Rupert Grint reveals the life of a child actor gone right: wife, kid, horror projects
With two dark roles atop his resume, child-actor success story Rupert Grint wouldn't mind 'doing something light next — like a Christmas movie.'
I miss my wife every day, but knowing she died with dignity brings me great solace | Letters
Letters: Readers offer personal stories in response to Polly Toynbee’s article on assisted dying
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Diana's personal letters from the last two years of her life to be auctioned for charity
Letters that Princess Diana sent during the last two years of her life will be up for auction this month. "Susie & Tarek Kassem, as very close friends of Diana, Princess of Wales, have treasured these letters for over 25 years. They reflect the special and loving relationship they had with the most unique women that they had ever known," Lay's Auctioneers said in a statement. "Now, in 2023, the ownership of these poignant documents is a responsibility that the Kassems do not wish to pass on to their children or grandchildren. They have decided to sell the letters and use proceeds of the sale to support some of the charities that were close to Susie and Diana's hearts."
BBC
Changes needed after death of four-week-old Norfolk baby - report
Following the death of a four-week-old baby changes are needed to protect children from neglect, a safeguarding review has found. It is thought the baby's mother, who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, may have rolled on her while asleep. Maternal neglect had previously been raised concerning the baby's siblings.
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
ABC News
Princess Diana's candid letters reflecting on 'desperate,' 'ugly' divorce from Charles up for auction
A British auction house is selling some very personal letters written by Princess Diana describing the turbulent times around her divorce from King Charles. "If I'd known a year ago what I'd experience going through this divorce I never would have consented," the late princess wrote in one of 32 letters and cards that will be auctioned later this month. "It's desperate and ugly."
BBC
'A blood test saved my life' says young cancer patient
"A simple blood test saved my life," Nella Pignatelli tells the BBC, and she wants others to have one too if they don't feel right. Nella, 24, was diagnosed with leukaemia 18 months ago after feeling fatigued and out of breath when walking, something she passed off as long Covid.
BBC
Joanne Shreeves: Woman hurled cement at neighbours in bitter feud
A woman hurled rocks and wet concrete over her next-door neighbours' fence during a bitter and lengthy feud in east London, a court has heard. Joanne Shreeves, 52, had been arguing with neighbours Sandra Durdin, 62, and Trevor Dempsey, 58, over several years. Stratford Magistrates' Court was shown videos showing...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to Receive Any ‘Personal Apology’ From Royal Family: ‘They Haven’t Made Progress’
Still at odds. Much to his dismay, Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family remains unchanged after the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare. “No apology to Meghan [Markle] has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry. Nor has he received a personal apology," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us […]
BBC
Judge sends letter to young brothers in custody row
A judge has written to two brothers to explain his ruling in a custody battle. Judge John McKendrick, who sits at the Central Family Court in London, had presided over a case to decide how much time they should spend with each parent. In his letter to the boys, aged...
Comments / 0