4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
NEXUS: Soul Food, Smokehouse & the 'Exbeerience'
In honor of Black History Month, KOAT shines a light on those who have helped paved the way in New Mexico from the arts to history, culture and food. First stop: NEXUS Brewery. Nexus Brewery & Nexus Blue Smokehouse are two popular award-winning restaurants in the heart of New Mexico...
earnthenecklace.com
Steve Stucker Leaving KOB 4: Where Is the Veteran Meteorologist Going?
Steve Stucker has been on the airwaves of New Mexico longer than most broadcast professionals there. The veteran meteorologist has not only done the forecasts but also connected with Albuquerque residents throughout his career. But after he revealed some solemn news about his health, Steve Stucker is leaving KOB 4. Eyewitness News 4 Today viewers want to know what happened to him and if he will return to broadcasting. Find out what the weather forecaster said here.
rrobserver.com
Good news keeps coming for Loving Thunder
A good week for Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding got even better Wednesday. The nonprofit program offers equine-assisted activities for veterans and special needs individuals. On Jan. 21, Loving Thunder was named 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by the Rio Rancho Regional Chamber. At the Jan. 25 Sandoval County Commission meeting, District 2 Commissioner Jay Block pledged roughly $35,000 to Loving Thunder to fix two roofs at its facility in Corrales.
franchising.com
Great American Cookies Opens First Location in New Mexico
Cookie Cake Franchise Now Serving Up Treats in Albuquerque. February 01, 2023 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Great American Cookies, the Cookie Cake franchise, announces its first location in the state of New Mexico. Located in the heart of Albuquerque, the new store boasts an array of delicious, fresh-baked treats such as Custom Cookie Cakes, classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and more.
Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be […]
rrobserver.com
Therapy horses put the ‘love’ in Loving Thunder
A married couple in Sandoval County have been doing good for the community for more than 14 years. This week, Mike and Twuana Raupp were rewarded for the countless hours of volunteer work the married couple have put in. The Raupps, who have been married for 32 years, co-founded Loving...
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The hospital says it will help them focus on […]
KOAT 7
Grant Chapel AME Church is the oldest Black church in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque church is thriving, with the help of leaders past and present. Since 1882, Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has served as a place of worship for hundreds of families. It's also considered the oldest Black church in New Mexico. "It's usually a...
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Santa Fe in 2023 (Best Areas & Places)
First things first, you need to decide where to stay in Santa Fe before you book your upcoming trip to this New Mexico town. Santa Fe is one of the most visited destinations in New Mexico and its bounty of art galleries, history, and Indigenous culture invites even the most intrepid traveler to the “land of enchantment.”
breakingtravelnews.com
Savor a Romantic Dinner in Santa Fe with 5-Course Menu by Acclaimed Chef Andre Sattler
Santa Fe Foodies Can Enjoy an Intimate Yet Decadent Dinner in Partnership with Beck & Bulow to Celebrate the Romantic Holiday focusing on free-range meats and wild-caught seafood, among others. From 6:30–10:30 p.m. on February 11, the romantic dining offering will include a reception at The Library, which will include...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
golobos.com
Lobos Add Five on NSD, Bolster incoming roster to 34
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales has announced five incoming student-athletes. The five new Lobos bring the total signing class to 34 players. New Mexico announced 11 signees on December 21, 2022, and then 18 roster additions last week. Among the five newcomers,...
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for Food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
KOAT 7
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
Corrales brewery’s second location to transform downtown Albuquerque building
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The old Firestone building at the corner of 7th and Central in Downtown Albuquerque will soon see new life. “Nothing has had a presence there, a public-facing presence there, for quite a long time at that corner,” says the owner of Ex Novo Brewery, Joel Gregory. A place once known as a […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
marketplace.org
In rural states’ “citizen” legislatures, ordinary citizens can’t afford to serve
Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to the country’s only circular state Capitol building, affectionately known as the Roundhouse. At the center is a 60-foot marble rotunda capped with a stained glass skylight. “It’s stunning, right?” said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, a second-term Democrat from south-central New Mexico who...
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
