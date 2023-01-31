ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Florida mass shooting leaves 10 injured

By Dylan Abad, Katlyn Brieskorn
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cEB1_0kWmNKty00

LAKELAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Florida police are investigating a shooting that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:43 p.m. in the city of Lakeland, which lies about 35 miles east of Tampa.

Police said there are 10 victims, two with critical injuries and eight with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the face.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said the victims are all men between 20 and 35 years old.

As of this report, authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive for the shooting.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CclMy_0kWmNKty00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ji2BS_0kWmNKty00

According to Taylor, a dark-colored Nissan four-door pulled up to the scene and four male shooters started firing from both sides of the car.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” Taylor said. “I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

Taylor said the suspects may have been wearing masks.

Investigators said they found a “felony amount” of marijuana at the scene.

Half Moon Bay mass shooting sparked by $100 repair bill, prosecutor says

“We consider ourselves a small town … when stuff like this happens, it hits home,” Taylor said.

Taylor noted the public should not be concerned for their safety. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators are looking for the dark-colored Nissan four-door. It has dark windows and a temporary tag. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
crete

Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wdhn.com

White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said this week. According to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred Sept. 19 at Wild Florida, a gator and drive-thru safari park about 60 miles south of Orlando in Kenansville. The park acknowledged the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland man arrested in deadly DUI suspect had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 25-year-old driver was intoxicated when he crossed into oncoming traffic along a Lakeland road and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred Saturday night on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland. Detectives said the suspect, Leonardo Barrera Zurita, was traveling in a black 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck when he drove over the center line and struck the victim's 2004 Toyota pickup truck.
LAKELAND, FL
AL.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
MULBERRY, FL
995qyk.com

Polk County’s Teacher Of The Year Is From Lake Gibson High School

Polk County’s teacher of the year is from Lake Gibson High School. Natalie McSwain is the teacher of the year and she is a Spanish teacher. She has been a teacher for eight years. The whole community of Lakeland came together to celebrate her accomplishments and being named teacher of the year.
POLK COUNTY, FL
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy