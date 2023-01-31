Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Tech Layoffs are Rampant. Which Company Cut the Most Jobs in Silicon Valley?
With more than 90,000 jobs cut by Big Tech companies, how bad is the Silicon Valley job market today?. Layoffs in the Silicon Valley—typically defined as Santa Clara and San Mateo counties—rank the area above all other counties in the state, outpacing even cuts seen in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?
With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Bold Reparations Proposal Explained
That’s because the reparations proposal includes a really big number—a one-time, $5 million lump sum payment per person, to be exact. But focusing on that figure misses a lot of context, history and hard work. We broke down why San Francisco developed this plan, what exactly it’s proposing,...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Market Street Subway Runs on Reagan-Era Floppy Disks
San Francisco already knew that its transit agency resorted to plastic beer-pong cups to stop leaks in the Central Subway tunnel before it officially opened for service. Now it turns out the SF Municipal Transportation Agency is using woefully outdated technology for crucial operations: 5-inch floppy disks. “Our train control...
sfstandard.com
This New Darling of California Cuisine Outshines Its Storied Predecessor
San Francisco exceptionalists like to quote fashion photographer and designer Cecil Beaton’s old adage, “San Francisco is perhaps the most European of all American cities.” Calling out my own bias as an Oakland native so you don’t have to, I’d wager that if Beaton took BART over to Rockridge these days, upon stepping off the train he would extend the same compliment to College Avenue.
sfstandard.com
Mid-Market’s Beloved Indian Vegetarian Restaurant Is Closing
Ananda Fuara, the stalwart vegan Indian restaurant at the intersection of Larkin, Hayes and Market streets, has announced that it will close on Sunday, Feb. 5. A post on the restaurant’s site held open the possibility of a “return in a different form and a place,” but made it clear that the closure was quite firm.
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
sfstandard.com
6 Perfect SF Parks You’ve Never Been to but Need to Visit
A gate that won’t open. Plants protruding on a path. Chipping paint. A pool of standing water. A broken dog bag dispenser. SF Recreation and Parks has an awful lot to take care of, and a new report says it’s doing a pretty great job. For the first...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
sfstandard.com
Ancient Mayan Recipes Set This SF Restaurant’s Menu Apart
Las Mestizas, a traditional Mayan kitchen on the edge of Bernal Heights, is moving to a new location in the heart of the Marina. Owner Fausto May said he plans to reopen in mid-February at Chestnut and Scott streets. He told The Standard the move was prompted by a desire...
sfstandard.com
SF’s Lone Church of Scientology Has Stories To Tell
Adore it or despise it, everyone recognizes the spiked Transamerica Pyramid, which celebrated its half-century last year. But not everyone realizes that the original building to bear that name, iconic in its own right, is just across the street. Left out of the numerous retrospectives on its newer and bigger...
sfstandard.com
What Even Is Artificial Intelligence? Your Guide to the AI Gold Rush Hitting SF
Artificial intelligence is the latest technology experiencing “peak hype cycle” in San Francisco startups. But hasn’t it been around for decades?. Yes, but AI technology took a significant leap in the last year, and investors are now pouring billions into a whole slew of startups, Big Tech programs and new applications. But if you’re like us, you might find it tough to keep up with the dizzying array of names, companies and timelines that comprise what boosters are now calling an artificial intelligence revolution.
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
sfstandard.com
Electrocution at High-Tech Stanford Lab Disfigures Worker, Launches Federal Probe
A high-tech physics lab at Stanford University has been partially closed since federal officials began probing an electrocution there in late December that left one worker disfigured and hospitalized. The Dec. 27 electrical explosion happened at the SLAC National Accelerator Lab, which is run under the auspices of the U.S....
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
sfstandard.com
A Festival for Giants Fans—and 4 Other Things Going On in SF This Weekend
1. MJ’s Brass Boppers New Orleans-Style Brass Band Parade. Join the San Francisco Public Library in this upbeat, lively musical performance and second line procession, courtesy of MJ’s Brass Boppers. The band will start the main line of the walking parade with infectious tunes, but the “second line” refers to participants joining in to follow the group—so bring your best dancing (or walking) shoes. The group is San Francisco’s only New Orleans-style brass band whose founding members were born and raised in New Orleans, and in the past they’ve opened for notable artists like George Clinton & Funkadelic and The O’Jays.
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
Comments / 0