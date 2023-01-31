Artificial intelligence is the latest technology experiencing “peak hype cycle” in San Francisco startups. But hasn’t it been around for decades?. Yes, but AI technology took a significant leap in the last year, and investors are now pouring billions into a whole slew of startups, Big Tech programs and new applications. But if you’re like us, you might find it tough to keep up with the dizzying array of names, companies and timelines that comprise what boosters are now calling an artificial intelligence revolution.

