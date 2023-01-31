ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Pitcher Luzardo beats Miami Marlins in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Jesús Luzardo became the second player in two days to beat the Miami Marlins in salary arbitration and was awarded $2.45 million on Friday. Miami had argued for $2.1 million during a hearing Thursday before a panel of John Stout, Melinda Gordon...
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

AP source: MLB forms economic group as regional TV in peril

NEW YORK (AP) — Concerned about a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the league has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WVNews

Capitals sign Dylan Strome to $25 million, 5-year extension

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million. The team announced the contract Friday during NHL All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in South Florida — the place Strome was drafted third in 2015.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

White Sox acquire reliever German in trade with Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago's 40-man roster.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Support growing in NHL for longer 3-on-3 OT, fewer shootouts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Troy Terry made his name in hockey with his shootout heroics for the U.S. in the 2017 world junior championship against Russia, much like T.J. Oshie did at the Olympics a few years earlier. Still, the Anaheim Ducks All-Star wouldn't mind seeing fewer of...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy