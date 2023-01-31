Read full article on original website
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda latest to reveal plans to leave seat with eyes on county role
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announced Thursday that she will run for King County Council District 8, seeking to replace retiring Councilmember Joe McDermott. Democrat and West Seattle resident, Mosqueda is currently serving her sixth year in office and as the council’s budget chair. Her Seattle council seat is not up for reelection until 2025. If Mosqueda is elected to King County Council, she will be the fifth incumbent Seattle councilmember choosing not to return next year. In that event, the city charter would give the remaining Seattle councilmembers 20 calendar days to fill her vacated seat. That would likely trigger a series of executive sessions, public forums, presentations from applicants for the seat, and eventually a vote by the sitting council.
KOMO News
Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
Seattle Councilmember Mosqueda announces bid for King County Council
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has announced plans to run for the King County Council this year, even though her term in Seattle is not up for re-election until 2025. Mosqueda says she is campaigning for the King County District 8 seat being vacated by Joe McDermott. He announced last...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Charges dropped, investigation ongoing against Lake Stevens teacher
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., February 1, 2023—Snohomish County prosecutors dropped all charges on Monday against Mark Warren Hein, a Lake Stevens High School teacher, who was arrested last week for sexual misconduct with a minor. Lake Stevens PD is continuing its investigation and is working with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s...
KOMO News
Seattle council member calls for immediate action following fatal encampment shooting
SEATTLE — A fatal shooting at a problematic homeless encampment near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle has prompted residents and now Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen to demand change. "Action needs to be taken now," said Pedersen, who represents District 4, Seattle's Northeast neighborhoods. KOMO News met up...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
Seattle police arrest 5 teens in University Village retail theft operation
SPD will request criminal charges be filed in the case.
Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales will run for re-election
On Wednesday morning, Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales announced her bid for re-election. On the steps of El Centro de la Raza cultural center in Beacon Hill, Morales acknowledged the difficulty of the job and compared the systematic problems Seattle faces today to previous decades. “City politics is a tough job,” said Morales. “In this city, at this moment, it’s maybe as tough as it’s ever been, and I don’t begrudge my colleagues for choosing not to run again. But for me, that isn’t a reason to give in. We have a chance to build healthy, resilient neighborhoods; to manage our city’s growth so that our kids, our elders, our neighbors can thrive. Despite the increasing chorus cynicism, I’m still hopeful for that kind of future. So let’s get to work.” Councilmember Morales’ campaign has been endorsed by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, former Seattle City Council President Lorena González, State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Rep. Liz Berry, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and former King County Councilmember Larry Gossett.
KOMO News
Woman injured in shooting at a Parkland encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at an encampment along the off-ramp of eastbound State Route 512 to State Route 7 in Parkland. The WSP responded to the scene just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to WSP Trooper...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
q13fox.com
1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries
RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
KOMO News
Recent violence at Georgetown encampment sparks safety concerns from nearby workers
SEATTLE — People who live and work near a growing homeless encampment in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood say they want action immediately to address safety concerns in the area. The encampment, located at the intersection of 5th Avenue and South Michigan Street, was the scene of a deadly shooting on...
DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh
A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?
Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses. The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary,...
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
orangeandbluepress.com
57-Year-Old Drug-Dealing Seattle Pastor Busted with Cache of Illicit Substances
A Seattle-area pastor was recently arrested by the police for drug trafficking. Pastor Steve Parker Leads Double Life as Drug-Dealer. Steve Parker who is a 57-year-old pastor in Seattle, Washington was arrested after he was pulled over in Mount Vernon. Detectives with the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit had received a tip that Parker was dealing drugs in Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties. The officials found several dangerous drugs including meth, fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, cocaine, and heroin.
