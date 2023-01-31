On Wednesday morning, Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales announced her bid for re-election. On the steps of El Centro de la Raza cultural center in Beacon Hill, Morales acknowledged the difficulty of the job and compared the systematic problems Seattle faces today to previous decades. “City politics is a tough job,” said Morales. “In this city, at this moment, it’s maybe as tough as it’s ever been, and I don’t begrudge my colleagues for choosing not to run again. But for me, that isn’t a reason to give in. We have a chance to build healthy, resilient neighborhoods; to manage our city’s growth so that our kids, our elders, our neighbors can thrive. Despite the increasing chorus cynicism, I’m still hopeful for that kind of future. So let’s get to work.” Councilmember Morales’ campaign has been endorsed by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, former Seattle City Council President Lorena González, State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, Rep. Liz Berry, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and former King County Councilmember Larry Gossett.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO