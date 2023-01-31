ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping

By David Charns
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.

Police in Grants Pass, Oregon, continued to search for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, as of Monday afternoon. Police suspect Foster bound a woman and severely beat her. Investigators suspect Foster found his alleged victim on dating applications.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Foster in October 2019, records showed. A woman called police, saying Foster had held her against her will in an apartment for two weeks.

Foster strangled the woman and shaved her head, police said. He tied her up with zip ties and duct tape, officers said. During the two-week period, Foster repeatedly said cameras were watching her, documents said.

LIST: Resources for victims of domestic violence, abuse

The woman was able to escape when she convinced Foster to allow them to go to a grocery store. During the trip, the woman was able to run to safety, documents said.

The woman suffered several injuries, including rib fractures. She also told police Foster forced her to take sleeping pills and drink lye.

Foster declined to speak with police after his arrest. He originally faced charges of domestic battery, kidnapping, and assault, among others.

This undated photo provided by the Grants Pass Police Department shows Benjamin Obadiah Foster. Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.(Grants Pass Police Department via AP)

In September 2021, Foster took a plea deal on charges of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence. Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him to a term of 12-to-30 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections with a credit of 729 days served.

Because of that credit, the Department of Corrections released Foster on the day he was admitted, a spokesman said.

Oregon police suspect Foster may have or may attempt to change his appearance.

Foster was last seen driving a dark blue 2008 Nissan Sentra with Oregon plate 407 EDX.

A 68-year-old woman faces charges of hindering prosecution for allegedly helping Foster evade capture.

Police were offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information was asked to call 541-237-5607 or 911.

Chris Maxey
3d ago

that is what you get when you elect liberal judges. you have no one to blame but yourselves.

