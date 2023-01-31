ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25

Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25 On Thursday, January 26 th the Bears headed south to battle the Magics from Barberton Middle School in Suburban League action. The girls jumped on their opponents early with a suffocating defense as they only allowed one free throw for the squad from Barber Road. The second quarter unit extended the lead to 18-7 as the teams headed to their locker rooms for intermission.
BARBERTON, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Stanton Middle School-Kent 47 – 17

Home court advantage did not come into play as the 7th grade Lady Bears hosted the Rough Riders of Kent’s Stanton Middle School on Tuesday, January 31st in the girls final home game of the season. Kent came out strong and powerful, dominating North Royalton in an unfortunate lopsided battle. The first points in the 1st quarter came off of Briley Poplyk and Alanna Pay, assisted by Alia Mustafa and Sofia Ciric. The second quarter had the girls down by 10 after baskets by Natalie Wilson and Ella Wise and they went into the locker room for halftime down 9-19.
KENT, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls 8th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over Kent Middle School

Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over. On Tuesday, January 31 st the girls played their final home game in their NRMS careers when they hosted the Rough Riders from Kent Middle School. Things started slowly for the Bears in the first quarter as they struggled on the offensive end to put the ball in the basket. However, their tough defense allowed them to only trail by 3 points heading into the second quarter. The second quarter was a different story as Madie Colella came out hot and put in 7 points in the quarter. This group really dug in on the defensive end as they only allowed one basket by the team from Kent.
KENT, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Fairview Park 30 – 23

The Lady Bears JV basketball team got back on the winning track with a 30-23 victory over the Fairview Warriors on January 30. The Bears trailed 17-14 at the half but came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 12 points while their aggressive defense held the Warriors scoreless in the quarter.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

Freshman Bears fall to Strongsville Mustangs at the buzzer 45-46

The Bears defense ultimately failed against the Mustangs strong shooters. A buzzer beater shot ended the game in a heartbreaking 45-46 loss. Michael Suhy had another strong showing under the hoop scoring 12 points. Alex Capretta scored 10 points, Omar Suleiman scored 8 points, Dillon McCostlin scored 7 points, Owen Ferenchak and Steven Willman scored 3 points each, and Mason File scored 2 points.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Yahoo Sports

Downtown Canton heats up: New group takes over First Friday with 'wicked cool' fire theme

CANTON A trio of believers in downtown Canton sat in an upstairs office on a recent afternoon, a sweeping view of Centennial Plaza visible through a window. Todd Herberghs, Mike Sturdivant and Jonathan Becker, who have taken over planning and coordination of First Friday activities, spoke energetically and thoughtfully as they discussed both the present and future of the monthly downtown event that takes place at the plaza and beyond.
CANTON, OH
newsnet5

Man severely burned in Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
CANTON, OH
wqkt.com

Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash

A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
WADSWORTH, OH

