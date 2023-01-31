Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Makes Barberton Middle School Disappear 36-25 On Thursday, January 26 th the Bears headed south to battle the Magics from Barberton Middle School in Suburban League action. The girls jumped on their opponents early with a suffocating defense as they only allowed one free throw for the squad from Barber Road. The second quarter unit extended the lead to 18-7 as the teams headed to their locker rooms for intermission.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Stanton Middle School-Kent 47 – 17
Home court advantage did not come into play as the 7th grade Lady Bears hosted the Rough Riders of Kent’s Stanton Middle School on Tuesday, January 31st in the girls final home game of the season. Kent came out strong and powerful, dominating North Royalton in an unfortunate lopsided battle. The first points in the 1st quarter came off of Briley Poplyk and Alanna Pay, assisted by Alia Mustafa and Sofia Ciric. The second quarter had the girls down by 10 after baskets by Natalie Wilson and Ella Wise and they went into the locker room for halftime down 9-19.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 8th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over Kent Middle School
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Closes Out Regular Season With 29-19 Victory Over. On Tuesday, January 31 st the girls played their final home game in their NRMS careers when they hosted the Rough Riders from Kent Middle School. Things started slowly for the Bears in the first quarter as they struggled on the offensive end to put the ball in the basket. However, their tough defense allowed them to only trail by 3 points heading into the second quarter. The second quarter was a different story as Madie Colella came out hot and put in 7 points in the quarter. This group really dug in on the defensive end as they only allowed one basket by the team from Kent.
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Fairview Park 30 – 23
The Lady Bears JV basketball team got back on the winning track with a 30-23 victory over the Fairview Warriors on January 30. The Bears trailed 17-14 at the half but came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 12 points while their aggressive defense held the Warriors scoreless in the quarter.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Freshman Bears fall to Strongsville Mustangs at the buzzer 45-46
The Bears defense ultimately failed against the Mustangs strong shooters. A buzzer beater shot ended the game in a heartbreaking 45-46 loss. Michael Suhy had another strong showing under the hoop scoring 12 points. Alex Capretta scored 10 points, Omar Suleiman scored 8 points, Dillon McCostlin scored 7 points, Owen Ferenchak and Steven Willman scored 3 points each, and Mason File scored 2 points.
Ohio police arrest middle school student after gun and ammunition found in a backpack
Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack. Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student. Officials say the school […]
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
cleveland19.com
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
cleveland19.com
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
cleveland19.com
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road. As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests. The victim received a minor injury during...
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Yahoo Sports
Downtown Canton heats up: New group takes over First Friday with 'wicked cool' fire theme
CANTON A trio of believers in downtown Canton sat in an upstairs office on a recent afternoon, a sweeping view of Centennial Plaza visible through a window. Todd Herberghs, Mike Sturdivant and Jonathan Becker, who have taken over planning and coordination of First Friday activities, spoke energetically and thoughtfully as they discussed both the present and future of the monthly downtown event that takes place at the plaza and beyond.
newsnet5
Man severely burned in Canton house fire
CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
wqkt.com
Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash
A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Comments / 0