Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte

The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV celebrates Black...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'I'm super excited | Charlotte gym owner recalls humble beginnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who started her own business while she was still in college, is celebrating expanding to a second location after a very humble start. Taylor Calamese was an athlete struggling with bulimia when she realized she could turn her challenges into her greatest success story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte

The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?

If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger

Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

"Queen of Hearts" gala full of heart

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
TEGA CAY, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte's 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

One mother's 'rewarding' journey toward home ownership

Building homes, communities and hope through affordable homeownership in the Charlotte Region. The third time proved too much. Twice before the apartment that Lapri Holmes shared with her teenage daughter had been vandalized, but now — after the third incident — Holmes had made up her mind: She would one day own her own home and provide a secure environment for her family.
WBTV

Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Good-bye to Janie and Jack

Jan. 31. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed the children’s clothing store Janie and Jack has closed permanently in the Huntersville location. “Janie and Jack is closed, and a new lease is in negotiation, so it’s confidential until signed by all parties,” Britni Johnson, director of public relations at North American Properties.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say. Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations. Raquel Martin reports...
CHARLOTTE, NC

