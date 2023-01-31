Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On a dark and rainy night, Jamal Moore’s friends gathered at Romare Bearden Park to remember a man who they say leaves behind a light in the Charlotte community. “He definitely made an impact on the community,” Moore’s cousin, Crystal Parker, said. “There’s not another...
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
WBTV
Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte
The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct. 10. Black History Month: Harvey B. Gantt. Updated: 3 hours ago. WBTV celebrates Black...
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
qcitymetro.com
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
WBTV
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
'I'm super excited | Charlotte gym owner recalls humble beginnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who started her own business while she was still in college, is celebrating expanding to a second location after a very humble start. Taylor Calamese was an athlete struggling with bulimia when she realized she could turn her challenges into her greatest success story.
power98fm.com
Lil Wayne Is Coming To Charlotte
The month of April just got an upgrade! It was just announced that Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte on a great day. April 20th also known as 4/20 is a big day in Charlotte. Lil Wayne is coming to Charlotte to the Fillmore. Tickets go on sale Thursday and I’m sure they will be sold out.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, Charlotte native Cheslie Kryst
The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor.
kiss951.com
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
‘A bright star’: Loved ones remember Charlotte man killed in Nashville stabbing
People who knew and loved Jamal Moore told Channel 9 they’re left with a lot of questions about who killed him.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Sets A Guinness Record For Giving The Finger
Guinness book of world records are issued everyday, but this one is super unusual. A North Carolina woman sets a Guinness World Record for giving the finger. Cheryl Lambeth of Charlotte says her obsession with finger puppets started when she was just a little girl watching children’s television programs like “Mr Rogers Neighborhood”. Her past quirky collection just kept growing and growing. We are talking finger puppet collection. Just about everyone has a collection of some sort and this is Cheryl’s.
cn2.com
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
qcitymetro.com
One mother’s ‘rewarding’ journey toward home ownership
Building homes, communities and hope through affordable homeownership in the Charlotte Region. The third time proved too much. Twice before the apartment that Lapri Holmes shared with her teenage daughter had been vandalized, but now — after the third incident — Holmes had made up her mind: She would one day own her own home and provide a secure environment for her family.
WBTV
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
businesstodaync.com
Good-bye to Janie and Jack
Jan. 31. The owners of Birkdale Village confirmed the children’s clothing store Janie and Jack has closed permanently in the Huntersville location. “Janie and Jack is closed, and a new lease is in negotiation, so it’s confidential until signed by all parties,” Britni Johnson, director of public relations at North American Properties.
qcnews.com
1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 1 dead in southeast Charlotte homicide, police say. Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Federal lawmakers eye cryptocurrency regulations. Raquel Martin reports...
Comments / 0