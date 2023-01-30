Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Isn’t Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Spot In WWE
Charlotte Flair’s frequent title wins in WWE often elicit frustration among fans, who feel she is overbooked. However, her exceptional in-ring skills cannot be disputed. In fact, Charlotte Flair isn’t even afraid of anyone making her spot in WWE while she is away. On a previous episode of...
Wrestle Zone
Bayley vs. Becky Lynch, Women’s Four-Way Match, Montez Ford vs. Elias Set For 2/6 WWE RAW
WWE is loading up the card for the February 6 episode of WWE RAW. As confirmed during the January 30 episode, Becky Lynch and Bayley will wage war in a Steel Cage Match. They were set to battle it out inside the steel on the January 23 episode, but Damage CTRL viciously attacked Lynch before the match, so the bout never started. Lynch challenged Bayley to face her on the February 6 episode and pressured her into accepting by wrapping Dakota Kai’s leg in a chair and threatening to hit it.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Names Her Opponent For WrestleMania 39 On Raw
Rhea Ripley has revealed who she will challenge at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Ripley cut a promo and announced that she will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Champion at the PPV. The matches for the PPV announced thus far are:. * Undisputed WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Marc Mero Discusses The End Of His Marriage To Sable
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Marc Mero talked about a wide range of topics including the end of his marriage to Sable. Sable later married Brock Lesnar and they had several children. Mero said,. “What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Match Added to Next Week’s WWE RAW Card
A big Steel Cage match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW. The match will see Becky Lynch and Bayley face off inside the Steel Cage. This bout was supposed to happen at the RAW 30th Anniversary show last week, but WWE did an angle where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch in the cage instead. It was later reported that the match at RAW 30 was nixed due to timing issues.
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status and Natalya’s Return
Ronda Rousey is set for WWE WrestleMania 39. Rousey did not compete in the Royal Rumble and has not appeared on SmackDown since December 30, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair. Due to her absence, there has been much speculation about her WWE future, but word now is that she is returning to the storylines.
PWMania
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is said to have declined a match at WrestleMania 39. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE approached Austin about possible WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, according to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Austin turned down the opportunity to wrestle at the big event in April.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Ric Flair Says Cody Is Making Dusty Proud, Men’s Rumble
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to social media to give praise to Cody Rhodes. The Nature Boy says that Cody is making his father Dusty proud, which you can see in his tweet below. Cody has seemingly called his shot against Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39:
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Cody Rhodes addresses challenging Roman Reigns
Two days after his Royal Rumble win, Cody Rhodes addressed challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. A promo by Rhodes opened last night's Royal Rumble fallout edition of Raw. Stating that he has a great deal of respect for the champion, Rhodes sent his first message to Reigns ahead of WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Believes Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley Should Main Event WrestleMania 39
Charlotte Flair’s numerous championship victories in WWE have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some feeling she is overly utilized. Despite this, her unparalleled in-ring abilities are widely recognized and undeniable. She is set for a massive WrestleMania 39 match and it seems Ric Flair believes it should main event the Show of Shows.
ComicBook
Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?
WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode Of Monday Night RAW
Next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be held in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced four matches for the show, including a huge Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, and three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. You can check out the lineup for next week’s RAW broadcast...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Discusses Insecurities
Ric Flair is one of the most legendary names in all of professional wrestling, but his daughter, "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, is already treading close to his accomplishments at just a little over a decade in the ring. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," "The Queen"...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 2/1/23
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 901,000 viewers, down from the show last week, which did 1,003,000. They drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
ewrestlingnews.com
San Antonio Spurs Player Interested In Working With WWE
A report from Fightful Select suggests that a current NBA player and Olympic gold medalist would love to work with WWE. San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson is a lifelong WWE fan. He named Rey Mysterio as his favorite Superstar. While speaking at a WWE Special Olympics event this week, Johnson said he’d love to work with WWE in the future. He thinks that if he were to have a manager, he’d choose his college coach John Calipari over his NBA coach Gregg Popovich.
