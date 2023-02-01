ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Suspect named, being sought in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center

By Nick Watson
The Times
 2 days ago
Two people were shot Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the Village Shoppes on Dawsonville Highway, according to police. (Photo provided by Gainesville Police Department)

Police are searching for the suspect charged with aggravated assault in the Monday, Jan. 30, Village Shoppes shooting in Gainesville.

Two men were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting Monday, Jan. 30, at the Village Shoppes on Dawsonville Highway, police said. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said both men have survived and are in stable condition.

Gainesville Police responded a few minutes before 7 p.m. to the shooting in the parking lot in front of the Ross Dress for Less.

Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville, was charged by police with two counts of aggravated assault. Additional charges may be coming, Holbrook said.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said police do not believe it is a random crime and that the people involved knew one another.

“We’re working with witnesses trying to determine information,” Holbrook said. “That information has led us to believe that this was not a random crime.”

Police have still not released the motive or exact relationship between Martinez and the two men.

Police believe Martinez is on the run and left the Gainesville area.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip at gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.

