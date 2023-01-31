Read full article on original website
Residence struck in 10th Street NW shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Another shots fired incident in the city, this time no one hit — but a residence was struck. Charlottesville Police responded shortly after 10 Thursday night to the 200 block of 10th Street NW — which is near Wertland — and found shell casings at the scene, but no injuries.
Courteney Stuart Reports: CASCPA board agrees to independent investigation
Nearly two weeks after a scathing letter signed by 57 current and former Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers described a hostile work environment and poor conditions for the animals under the leadership of the shelter’s CEO and executive director Angie Gunter, the shelter’s board announced it will engage a third party to conduct an independent investigation.
Deputy County Executive Walker retiring in August
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Longtime Albemarle Deputy County Executive Doug Walker has announced his retirement effective August 1. A county release says Walker will have worked in Albemarle for 10 years when he retires, capping a career of more than 33 years in local government management in Virginia. The release continues that Walker began his career in Albemarle in 2013, as the Assistant County Executive, and was promoted to Deputy County Executive in 2015.
Closings and delays for Thursday, February 2, 2023
Buckingham Co Public Schools – Closed Thursday. Nelson Co Public Schools – Closed Thursday, remote learning day.
Charlottesville Parks & Rec offering hiring bonuses for summer camp staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering incentive bonuses to boost hires for summer ’23. Charlottesville Parks & Recreation offers fun, rewarding, and enriching summer activities for children and young adults through our Day Camps, Adaptive Camps, and Inclusion Program. To view and apply for jobs, visit www.charlottesville.gov/jobs.
City Council pares interim finalists down to six
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – City Council has pared down the initial 20 who applied by the close of business Monday for a vacant council seat to a half-dozen. A city release says the final six applicants are… in alphabetical order… Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristen Szakos. Those 6 will be a Monday evening’s regular council meeting at 6:30 for a public hearing, and each will be given time to address Council… after which the public will have the opportunity to speak. Council will then conduct interviews with each of the applicants.
Deeds has Bert Ellis’ name removed from Senate confirmation list
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The embattled pick of a South Carolina businessman to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors is not making the cut at this point in the state Senate. Since Governor Youngkin chose Bert Ellis for the board, student council and the Cavalier Daily student newspaper have called for his rejection in light of a trip he made to the Lawn several years ago with a razor blade to remove what he deemed offensive language a student had posted on a door.
