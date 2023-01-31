CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – City Council has pared down the initial 20 who applied by the close of business Monday for a vacant council seat to a half-dozen. A city release says the final six applicants are… in alphabetical order… Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristen Szakos. Those 6 will be a Monday evening’s regular council meeting at 6:30 for a public hearing, and each will be given time to address Council… after which the public will have the opportunity to speak. Council will then conduct interviews with each of the applicants.

