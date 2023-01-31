Read full article on original website
usustatesman.com
USU MBB: Bairstow, big first half send Lobos packing
LOGAN — Utah State Men’s Basketball put in a 46-point first half to get past New Mexico 84-73 on Wednesday night. The win will count as the Aggies’ first Quadrant One victory of the season, pending where the Lobos end up in the NET rankings after the loss.
kslsports.com
Utah State Football Finalizes 2023 Signing Class
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football officially adds 42 players in head coach Blake Anderson’s third signing class with the program. The Utah State football program announced the the signings as part of the NCAA National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1. USU was able to add 20...
Mike Price, WSU's two-time Rose Bowl coach, talks past, present and future of Cougar football
MIKE PRICE, WASHINGTON STATE’S head football coach from 1989-2002, is 76 and remains as entertaining and informative as ever. The only man to take the Cougars to the Rose Bowl in the last 92 years -- he did it twice, following the 1997 and 2002 seasons -- spent a long lunch with Cougfan.com earlier this month talking about the past, present and future of the Cougars and football generally.
usustatesman.com
USU Men’s Basketball Snatches 84-73 Victory Against NMU
On Feb. 1, 2023, the Utah State Men’s Basketball Team beat New Mexico University 84-73. Their achievement won USU students free Culver’s ice cream and secured another basketball victory for the Aggies.
usustatesman.com
Feature: USU Blanding VP Hunter Warren
Hunter Warren, vice president of USU Blanding, said the campus is known for being a “home away from home” for many students. The campus is full of culture and diversity. Warren said the majority of the close to 400 students who attend USU Blanding are Native American — a large percentage of those students being Navajo.
usustatesman.com
Access to education no matter where you are
The first statewide campus of Utah State University was established in Roosevelt, Utah in 1967. There are now 30 campuses and a variety of centers throughout the state of Utah, including three residential campuses — Logan, Price and Blanding. Statewide campuses offer over 150 certificates, degrees and licenses. Dana...
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
upr.org
DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah
For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
tourcounsel.com
Cache Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Logan Utah
Cache Valley Mall is a shopping mall located in Logan, Utah that opened in 1976. The mall has no anchors, with three vacant anchors last occupied by C-A-L Ranch, Herberger's and JCPenney. The mall is owned by Namdar Realty Group. Address: 1300 Main St, Logan, UT 84341, United States. Hours:...
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
kslnewsradio.com
Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
Wind Chill Warning issued for Cache County
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the Utah portion of Cache County, including the cities of Logan and Smithfield.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
KUTV
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan driver dies after crossing into oncoming traffic in Cache County
PETERSBORO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan woman died in an accident Friday in the Cache County town of Petersboro, also known as Peter. The accident happened at about 2 p.m., says a news release issued Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol. The victim, identified...
KUTV
Hill Air Force Base building reportedly evacuated due to 'unusual smell'
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An "unusual smell" that was discovered in a building at the Hill Air Force Base Thursday morning reportedly prompted an evacuation that remains ongoing. Representatives of the Air Force Base reported that the strange scent was detected shortly after 9:30 a.m. By 2 p.m., authorities...
