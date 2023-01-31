ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usustatesman.com

USU MBB: Bairstow, big first half send Lobos packing

LOGAN — Utah State Men’s Basketball put in a 46-point first half to get past New Mexico 84-73 on Wednesday night. The win will count as the Aggies’ first Quadrant One victory of the season, pending where the Lobos end up in the NET rankings after the loss.
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

Utah State Football Finalizes 2023 Signing Class

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football officially adds 42 players in head coach Blake Anderson’s third signing class with the program. The Utah State football program announced the the signings as part of the NCAA National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1. USU was able to add 20...
LOGAN, UT
247Sports

Mike Price, WSU's two-time Rose Bowl coach, talks past, present and future of Cougar football

MIKE PRICE, WASHINGTON STATE’S head football coach from 1989-2002, is 76 and remains as entertaining and informative as ever. The only man to take the Cougars to the Rose Bowl in the last 92 years -- he did it twice, following the 1997 and 2002 seasons -- spent a long lunch with Cougfan.com earlier this month talking about the past, present and future of the Cougars and football generally.
PULLMAN, WA
usustatesman.com

Feature: USU Blanding VP Hunter Warren

Hunter Warren, vice president of USU Blanding, said the campus is known for being a “home away from home” for many students. The campus is full of culture and diversity. Warren said the majority of the close to 400 students who attend USU Blanding are Native American — a large percentage of those students being Navajo. 
BLANDING, UT
usustatesman.com

Access to education no matter where you are

The first statewide campus of Utah State University was established in Roosevelt, Utah in 1967. There are now 30 campuses and a variety of centers throughout the state of Utah, including three residential campuses — Logan, Price and Blanding. Statewide campuses offer over 150 certificates, degrees and licenses. Dana...
ROOSEVELT, UT
kvnutalk

USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah

For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
UTAH STATE
tourcounsel.com

Cache Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Logan Utah

Cache Valley Mall is a shopping mall located in Logan, Utah that opened in 1976. The mall has no anchors, with three vacant anchors last occupied by C-A-L Ranch, Herberger's and JCPenney. The mall is owned by Namdar Realty Group. Address: 1300 Main St, Logan, UT 84341, United States. Hours:...
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Monday morning’s cold temperatures nearly set new records

SALT LAKE CITY — The temperatures in certain parts of the state during the early hours of Monday nearly set new records. KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank joined Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the bone-chilling temperatures. Eubank says that Logan saw a low of 30 degrees...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
LAYTON, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Hill Air Force Base building reportedly evacuated due to 'unusual smell'

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An "unusual smell" that was discovered in a building at the Hill Air Force Base Thursday morning reportedly prompted an evacuation that remains ongoing. Representatives of the Air Force Base reported that the strange scent was detected shortly after 9:30 a.m. By 2 p.m., authorities...
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy