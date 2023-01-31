Read full article on original website
Gift Card Wristbands Available for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure
Guests celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure, especially those who have their hands full from treats they got using the Sip and Savor Pass, will appreciate this gift card wristband we found!. Lunar New Year 2023 Disney Gift Card Wristband — Any Amount $15-$1000. This handy...
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
Cast Members Report Issues With Fitting in TRON Lightcycle Run Vehicles at Magic Kingdom
Many Cast Members attending today’s TRON Lightcycle / Run preview at Magic Kingdom have reported issues with fitting into the ride vehicles. The vehicles are exactly the same as the ones used for TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, made for riders that are generally smaller than a large number of guests in the U.S.A. Body shapes and types tend to vary more in the US than in China, with more variations in height also being a factor that might impede guests riding the attraction.
PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom
It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
PHOTOS: Lanterns Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls, Birdhouses Removed From Former Splash Mountain Queue
Elements continue to be added to the construction walls around Splash Mountain as it becomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom. Two lanterns now illuminate the underpass beneath the Walt Disney World Railroad train station. One of the lanterns is right above a new Tiana’s Foods sign. The walls...
Sneak Peek of Disneyland Hotel ‘Royal Transformation’ at Disneyland Paris
DLP Report has shared photos from the “royal transformation” of the Disneyland Hotel rooms at Disneyland Paris. The photos, by a contractor, show the interior of a room with blue accents and intricate wall paneling. Candles (presumably electric) are mounted on the walls next to where the beds...
REVIEW: Minnie Besties Bash Hot Strawberry Drink at Tokyo Disneyland
We love to love Minnie here at Tokyo Disneyland, so much that for the third time, the winter is focused around Minnie Mouse! During the winter Minnie Besties Bash promotion featuring a cavalcade and new food, we stopped over at The Gazebo to warm up with a new Hot Strawberry Drink available through the end of March.
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run During Cast Previews at Magic Kingdom
Cast Members are the first to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom this weekend as previews of the new roller coaster begin. Some Cast Members have shared their photos from the experience with WDWNT. Guests will reach TRON Lightcycle / Run by walking past Space Mountain into a...
Refurbishment Planned for Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Pool in Early 2024
Guests planning a trip to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in early 2024 will want to be aware that a refurbishment has been announced for several of the resort’s recreational areas. From January 8, 2024 thru “late March” 2024 the Vero Beach Feature Pool and Pirate’s Plunge Pool Slide...
PHOTOS: New Floral Rugs in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
Two new rugs adorn the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Not all of the old rugs have been replaced, but the new ones are in the front left corner, near BouTiki. They are more blue than the old rugs, with large leaf and...
New Disney100 The Eras Shirt, Shorts, and Jacket at Walt Disney World
Three more Disney100 The Eras items have arrived at Walt Disney World. The shirt and shorts are part of the Disneyland collection, while the jacket is part of the Walt Disney Studios collection. We found them at Discovery Trading Company in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney100 Disneyland Shirt – $39.99...
PHOTOS: Bonjour! Village Gifts Gets ‘Cutesy’ Makeover for Disney ily 4EVER Doll Collection at Magic Kingdom
Bonjour! Village Gifts in Magic Kingdom has received an unexpected cutesy makeover, with the Art of Disney merchandise replaced by Disney Princess merch and ILY 4EVER dolls. Heart decals and ILY 4EVER signs have been added to many of the merchandise displays. The unique Disney-inspired dolls are on display in the glass cabinets at the front.
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (2/2/23) – Sonny Eclipse Replaced, Disney Trivia & Mixology, Rejected Runaway Railway Queue Posters, & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, Who Wants to Win A Lot of Corbucks, Rejected Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue posters, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and...
Imagineer Jim Shull Shares Oswald and Ortensia Attraction Blue Sky Idea
Former Imagineer Jim Shull shared an idea for an Oswald and Ortensia ride that could have replaced Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin at Disneyland. Shull shared the idea on Twitter, calling it a “personal blue sky project.” He said it would keep the current facility and ride system but would utilize projection mapping and the 1920s sets would have been painted black and white. He called it a “low cost investment” that would deliver a “unique ride.”
PHOTOS: Test Seats Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
Test seats have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The test seats are in front of a themed backdrop that was installed a few weeks ago on the raised walkway, just a few yards from the entrance to the show building.
New Trailers for Multiple Upcoming Disney Films Expected During Super Bowl LVII
As the annual monolith of a television event that is the Super Bowl approaches, entering its 57th year in 2023, Disney is expected to debut new trailers for at least four of their upcoming films, with a couple of others also likely. Now we have details on which of these films are expected to get some attention!
Show Lighting Updates Coming to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris
Show lighting updates are coming soon to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris. According to DLP Report on Twitter, the upgrades will be added in the spring. Work will take place at night and the attraction will remain open during the day.
Super Nintendo World Overcrowding Leads to Second Preview Offer for Pass Members at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a chance for Pass Members who attended the first Super Nintendo World preview on January 29 to attend a second preview on Monday, February 6 after many weren’t “able to experience the land as expected.”. We received an email about the opportunity that...
The Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant Neon Signs Temporarily Missing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed that the Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant sign is missing from the roof. We can only assume Disney removed the iconic sign to give it a bit of love. The sign, which is in the shape of a derby hat,...
