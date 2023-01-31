Handcrafted Model Placed in Cage to Avoid Guests Breaking It at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
Scaffolding and Scrim Covers One End of Future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Bello! We’re taking a look at progress on Minion Cafe, which will be part of the renamed Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. The cafe and Villain-Con Minion Blast are both scheduled to open this summer. Crews have been seemingly expanding what was once the Monsters Cafe building with...
First Universal Studios-Branded Loungefly Bags Featuring Minion and Fluffy Unicorn Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new Loungefly bags inspired by the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchise have arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. These are the first Loungefly bags to be specifically branded with “Universal Studios” instead of the franchise name. Unicorn Cupcake Loungefly Backpack – $90. The...
PHOTOS: Bonjour! Village Gifts Gets ‘Cutesy’ Makeover for Disney ily 4EVER Doll Collection at Magic Kingdom
Bonjour! Village Gifts in Magic Kingdom has received an unexpected cutesy makeover, with the Art of Disney merchandise replaced by Disney Princess merch and ILY 4EVER dolls. Heart decals and ILY 4EVER signs have been added to many of the merchandise displays. The unique Disney-inspired dolls are on display in the glass cabinets at the front.
Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-on
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access ticket add-on that allows guests to visit the land one hour before the park opens. The ticket add-on is $20-$25 and does not include park admission. Park admission for the same day is required, so you can’t just pay $20 for an hour of Super Nintendo World access.
Sneak Peek of Disneyland Hotel ‘Royal Transformation’ at Disneyland Paris
DLP Report has shared photos from the “royal transformation” of the Disneyland Hotel rooms at Disneyland Paris. The photos, by a contractor, show the interior of a room with blue accents and intricate wall paneling. Candles (presumably electric) are mounted on the walls next to where the beds...
Demolition Begins at Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone in Universal Studios Florida
Demolition has begun behind the construction walls of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone in Universal Studios Florida. Most of the KidZone has permanently closed, but SpongeBob StorePants, E.T. Adventure, and Animal Actors On Location! remain open. The construction walls feature DreamWorks characters, suggesting that may be the theme of the new area or attractions.
PHOTOS: Frozone, Edna, and More Limited-Time Meet and Greets Begin at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for February 2023
Several surprise limited-time meet-and-greets began at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, February 1, reportedly for the Valentine’s Day season. We already reported on Max Goof appearing in his Powerline costume on Grand Avenue. Max’s dad, Goofy, is greeting guests nearby at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance. He’s in...
The Ultimate Secret to Saving Thousands at Disney World
Are you thinking of going on a vacation to Walt Disney World? The idea of traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, walking into Magic Kingdom, seeing Cinderella Castle, meeting Mickey Mouse, and eating a Mickey Premium Bar while the Festival of Fantasy parade moves down Main Street U.S.A. is a magical one — and an expensive one. That being said, there is a solution to this costly problem.
‘Happily Ever After’ Showtimes Announced, Mickey & Friends Take Over McDonald’s, PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes, & More: Daily Recap (1/31/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
New Disney100: The Eras All Over Print Button-Ups & Lounge Shorts Showcase Disneyland Memorabilia
A new collection of Disney100: The Eras clothing showcases Disneyland memorabilia in an all-over print that exudes nostalgia. We spotted an Adult Button-Up Collared shirt, a youth version, and a pair of lounge pants as part of the latest 100 Years of Wonder merchandise to hit the shelves of The Emporium at Disneyland Park.
PHOTOS: Lanterns Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls, Birdhouses Removed From Former Splash Mountain Queue
Elements continue to be added to the construction walls around Splash Mountain as it becomes Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom. Two lanterns now illuminate the underpass beneath the Walt Disney World Railroad train station. One of the lanterns is right above a new Tiana’s Foods sign. The walls...
Imagineer Jim Shull Shares Oswald and Ortensia Attraction Blue Sky Idea
Former Imagineer Jim Shull shared an idea for an Oswald and Ortensia ride that could have replaced Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin at Disneyland. Shull shared the idea on Twitter, calling it a “personal blue sky project.” He said it would keep the current facility and ride system but would utilize projection mapping and the 1920s sets would have been painted black and white. He called it a “low cost investment” that would deliver a “unique ride.”
PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom
It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
D23 Gold Members Invited to Exclusive Shopping Event at Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in California
Keeping in step with the many D23 shopping events we’ve seen the past few months, D23 has announced a new shopping spree event for Gold Members at the Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California!. D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand...
REVIEW: Celebrate Minnie Besties Bash with the Sparkling Strawberry & Elderflower Drink at Tokyo Disneyland
We love to love Minnie here at Tokyo Disneyland, and what better way to celebrate the main mouse herself than with a few special treats and drinks? During the Minnie Besties Bash promotion at Tokyo Disneyland, which includes a special cavalcade as well, we got nice and toasty with the Hot Strawberry Drink, now it’s time to cool back down with the Sparkling Strawberry & Elderflower Drink from Refreshment Corner!
PHOTOS: Test Seats Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
Test seats have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The test seats are in front of a themed backdrop that was installed a few weeks ago on the raised walkway, just a few yards from the entrance to the show building.
Show Lighting Updates Coming to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris
Show lighting updates are coming soon to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force in Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris. According to DLP Report on Twitter, the upgrades will be added in the spring. Work will take place at night and the attraction will remain open during the day.
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (2/2/23) – Sonny Eclipse Replaced, Disney Trivia & Mixology, Rejected Runaway Railway Queue Posters, & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, Who Wants to Win A Lot of Corbucks, Rejected Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue posters, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and...
