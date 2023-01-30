ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
INDIANA STATE
NASDAQ

Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend

RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
VIRGINIA STATE
NASDAQ

State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
ILLINOIS STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share. At the current...
TENNESSEE STATE
NASDAQ

Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ

Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)

Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Invesco Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). This represents 3.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.72MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

Invesco Increases Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH)

Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.89MM shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings (THR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.35MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)

Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Ruffer LLP Cuts Stake in eHealth (EHTH)

Fintel reports that Ruffer LLP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH). This represents 0.0019% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.92MM shares and 7.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.64MM shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). This represents 7.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 20.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
INDIANA STATE
NASDAQ

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Updates Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

Fintel reports that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 5.49% of the company. In the last filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported owning 5.21% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)

Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy