Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Declares $0.44 Dividend
Community Trust Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend
Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Invesco Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). This represents 3.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.72MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.89MM shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Thermon Group Holdings (THR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.35MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Ruffer LLP Cuts Stake in eHealth (EHTH)
Fintel reports that Ruffer LLP has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH). This represents 0.0019% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.92MM shares and 7.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.64MM shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). This represents 7.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 20.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Updates Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)
Fintel reports that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 5.49% of the company. In the last filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported owning 5.21% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)
Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
Comments / 0