New health facility opens in Gonzales
GONZALES — Gonzales city officials, health professionals and guests celebrated the grand opening of the Gonzales Medical Center with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 14. The new healthcare facility, under the leadership of Ignacio Guzman, MD, and Luz Garcia, PA-C, offers a full list of services that include wellness exams and preventive medicine for all ages, OBGYN and prenatal services, urgent care, ultrasounds, geriatric care, sports physicals, and care for diabetes, hypertension, asthma and weight loss.
San Jose mayor calls to end homelessness
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan wants to end homelessness in the city — calling it a humanitarian crisis. At his inauguration Wednesday, Mahan declared it's time to end San Jose's era of unmanaged encampments. Mahan repeated he wants to get back to basics and housing is one of them, […]
Local Scene: Poetry Out Loud
The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to Poetry Out Loud, a national poetry recitation contest, on Feb. 16 at 6pm at Anzar High School. This competition, presented in partnership with San Benito High School, Aromas San Juan Unified School District, and the San Benito County Office of Education, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): San Benito County announced that a local assistance center will open this weekend for residents who were effected by winter storms. The center will have services available from State, County, and Community-Based Organizations. County officials announced the center will open up at Strada Verde at 354 1st Street in Hollister. Here are The post San Benito County to open local assistance center this weekend appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Unified won’t pursue school closure, for now
The Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education on Jan. 26 decided not to move forward with closing a school. But with enrollment continuing to spiral down, the possibility of shutting down another campus will continue to hang over the district. Enrollment in GUSD stands at about 10,450, a little...
Hollister sign installation stopped
Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Santa Clara County to Close Mass COVID-19 Vaccination, Testing Sites by End of Month
Santa Clara County will close its mass COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites by the end of the month as they are no longer essential to the county's pandemic response, county officials said Wednesday,. While county health officials emphasized that the pandemic is not over and COVID has not been eradicated,...
Hollister middle school students take regional honors
Please join us in congratulating CMEA Central Coast Section Honor Band musicians, Thomas Feci, Benny Gomez Jr., Shyloh Gonzalez, Jaxon Lopez, Matthias Morgan, Megan Phillips, Kayla Reames, and Charles Schilke! As representatives of the Rancho Maze Band (RMB) and Hollister Youth Music Network (HYMN), each of these proud Hollister middle schoolers went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble. Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and San Luis Obispo Counties. It is quite the honor to be selected from such a vast number of auditionees.
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
California school district hit with civil rights complaint for segregated teacher program
EXCLUSIVE — The Santa Cruz county office of education and Pajaro Valley Unified School District are facing a federal civil rights complaint for hosting a racially segregated teacher support program. The complaint was filed Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Education by the parent activist group Parents Defending Education...
Gonzales hires new city manager
GONZALES — After an extensive search resulting in candidates applying from across the nation, Gonzales City Council has appointed Trevin Barber as city manager. Barber most recently served as assistant city manager at the City of Seaside. He brings to his new position more than 12 years of diverse municipal management experience in the areas of finance, economic development, redevelopment, policy initiatives, special projects management, legislative and intergovernmental affairs.
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
San Jose franchisees applaud delay in controversial law
Fast-food restaurant owners are breathing easy now that a state law meant to address working conditions among workers is on hold. Efforts to halt AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act, succeeded this month after restaurant and business trade groups submitted more than 712,000 valid voter signatures for a referendum, state officials announced last week. The effort to overturn the law needed more than 623,000 signatures to qualify as a measure on the ballot. It’ll be up to California voters to keep or repeal the law in 2024.
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds
California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
Businesses in Capitola Village starts rebuilding process ￼
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Businesses in Capitola Village are trying to rebuild. That winter storm brought powerful destructive waves, devastating restaurants near the water. Jeff Lantis, the owner of The Sand Bar told KION he is taking it day by day. Lantis is trying to get things back up but it has not been easy for The post Businesses in Capitola Village starts rebuilding process ￼ appeared first on KION546.
Google 'rater' contract workers rally at Mountain View headquarters to demand higher pay
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Dozens of Google workers from across the country rallied at Google headquarters Wednesday to demand higher wages and benefits from Google's parent company Alphabet. With the backing of the Alphabet Workers Union, a group of Google contract workers known as "raters" made their voices heard on Google's main campus calling for fair pay and benefits. "I support the largest revenue stream that Google has, and I don't have healthcare from my employer, and I don't have the money to manage my diastolic heart failure," said Ed Stackhouse, a Google rater. Raters are a group of remote...
Kosmicki: With affordable housing, county must get even bolder
San Benito County took a step forward Jan. 17 when the Board of Supervisors approved an updated Affordable Housing Ordinance, but that step forward should be even bolder. Supervisors unanimously approved an update to the ordinance after months of meetings in 2022 by the Housing Advisory Committee before gaining the Planning Commission’s blessing.
