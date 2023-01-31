Fast-food restaurant owners are breathing easy now that a state law meant to address working conditions among workers is on hold. Efforts to halt AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act, succeeded this month after restaurant and business trade groups submitted more than 712,000 valid voter signatures for a referendum, state officials announced last week. The effort to overturn the law needed more than 623,000 signatures to qualify as a measure on the ballot. It’ll be up to California voters to keep or repeal the law in 2024.

