Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'

By Jacob Camenker
 3 days ago
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Here's what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow following Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals

For all the back-forth-banter between their teams, there is apparently nothing but respect when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Mahomes made a point to find Burrow after the Chiefs' dramatic 23-20 win in Sunday's AFC title game. Mahomes' initial comments to Burrow were an indication of the respect the MVP has for his younger counterpart, and vice versa.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
FanSided

Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL players mock Arian Foster for saying he received 'script' for rigged NFL games

Arian Foster made some waves on a podcast on Tuesday by claiming that the NFL is rigged and players received scripts before games. While it's difficult to say how serious he was being -- likely not at all -- he certainly had an inventive backstory regarding how the NFL managed its games.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video

Odell Beckham Jr. did not work out for teams when he took free-agent visits during the season, but the star wide receiver seems to be sending a message now that he is fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago. Beckham shared a workout video on Instagram Monday that showed him make... The post Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
