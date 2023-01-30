Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
CBS Sports
Here's what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow following Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Bengals
For all the back-forth-banter between their teams, there is apparently nothing but respect when it comes to Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Mahomes made a point to find Burrow after the Chiefs' dramatic 23-20 win in Sunday's AFC title game. Mahomes' initial comments to Burrow were an indication of the respect the MVP has for his younger counterpart, and vice versa.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson was Dak Prescott’s college QB coach and he's helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl. Logic puts him on the Dallas Cowboys coordinator search list.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of Round 1 picks after Broncos traded Saints for Sean Payton
There is only one more game left to impact the 2023 NFL Draft order, but the bottom of the first round got a shakeup on Tuesday. The Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach, sending a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the rights to Payton and a third-round pick.
Cowboys ‘Blow It Up’? McCarthy Play-Calling for His Job?
Will Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy be on the hot seat come the start of the 2023 season?
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl rosters 2023: Here's a full list of selections, alternates, coaches for AFC & NFC teams
With the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl 57, the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters are set. The best in the AFC and NFC (minus the best of the best, with Super Bowl players out) will battle it out in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this week. The AFC will be...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl nod has NFL world calling for cancellation of event: 'Time to be done with the Pro Bowl'
Should the NFL drop the Pro Bowl like it's hot? With Tyler "Snoop" Huntley getting a Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday, some seem to believe so. The Ravens quarterback was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Tuesday, replacing an injured Josh Allen — and displacing people's faith in the event.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL players mock Arian Foster for saying he received 'script' for rigged NFL games
Arian Foster made some waves on a podcast on Tuesday by claiming that the NFL is rigged and players received scripts before games. While it's difficult to say how serious he was being -- likely not at all -- he certainly had an inventive backstory regarding how the NFL managed its games.
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers star Nick Bosa uninterested in a Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts Super Bowl matchup: 'I will not be watching'
Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl showdown with fellow MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is being billed as a spectacle to end all spectacles. It's a game that certainly appeals to the average NFL fan: two of the league's most charismatic stars dueling in the biggest game of the season. Nick Bosa is...
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Mark Evans II, AR-Pine Bluff
The Las Vegas Raiders can add the best HBCU offensive lineman in this year’s NFL Draft, Arkansas-Pine Bluff tackle Mark Evans II.
Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video
Odell Beckham Jr. did not work out for teams when he took free-agent visits during the season, but the star wide receiver seems to be sending a message now that he is fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago. Beckham shared a workout video on Instagram Monday that showed him make... The post Odell Beckham Jr. sends message to teams with workout video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
Comments / 0