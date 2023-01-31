Read full article on original website
KIMT
Man who almost ran over two Austin police officers is going to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. - Getting caught sleeping in a car leads to a prison sentence for a St. Paul man. Elijah Denton II, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to Mason City comic book store burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man once convicted of burglary is going to trial for allegedly trying to break into another business. Daniel Harold Rish Jr., 30 of Mason City, is charged with attempted third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools. Law enforcement says Rish used a drill to...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to having a stolen vehicle and fleeing arrest
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date is set over a high-speed chase and a stolen vehicle in Cerro Gordo County. Nicholas Jon Wilmarth, 34 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding, both as a habitual offender. Law enforcement says Wilmarth was seen driving a...
KIMT
Howard County collision in 2021 sends a man to prison
CRESCO, Iowa – A prison sentence is handed out over a Howard County collision. Aureliano Santiz Gomez, 30, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI for the crash on June 18, 2021, at the intersection of Highway 63 and 150th Street. Investigators say Gomez was driving west and blew through the stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ann Watson of Evansville, Indiana.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
KGLO News
Not guilty plea by Stacyville nursing home administrator accused of stealing funds
STACYVILLE — A Cresco woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing money from a Mitchell County nursing home while working as its administrator. A criminal complaint states that between May 5th and July 20th of last year, 39-year-old Liza Klimesh misappropriated funds from the Stacyville Nursing Home. Klimesh is...
KIMT
Marshalltown man sentenced for Mason City burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is sentenced for breaking into a Mason City convenience store. Brock Michael Casady, 37, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Casady cut a hole in the bathroom ceiling to get into the Yesway in the 1400 block of 4th Street SE around 1:30 am on July 7, 2021. Court documents state Casady stole $204.48 in merchandise and tried to make off with the store safe.
Cedar Falls Man Charged With Pig Neglect Pleads In Fraud Case
A Cedar Falls co-op manager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Nolan Otto DeWall was the manager and shareholder for the Black Hawk County grain cooperative. On top of that, he was also part owner of a trucking company in Dike. According to reports, in...
KIMT
North Iowa man accused of secret recording at Clear Lake tanning business
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for invasion of privacy after he allegedly secretly recorded patrons at a tanning business. Daryl E. Johnson, 52, of St. Ansgar, was arrested Friday for the alleged incidents in the 500 block of Highway 18 in Clear Lake. "He...
KIMT
Woman believed dead after house fire in Kossuth County
BURT, Iowa – One person is hospitalized and another is believed dead after a house fire in Kossuth County. A 911 call at 1:30 am Thursday reported a house fire in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Burt, a community of about 400 people. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said they were returning home from their night shift job and saw a two-story home being consumed by flames.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man and Woman Facing Charges
–A pair of Algona residents were taken into custody Friday morning by Algona Police on Kossuth County warrants. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were able to locate both 40-year-old David Robert Steiner and Tammy Steiner just after 11 AM on Friday and placed them under arrest. Online court...
KIMT
Wykoff man to stand trial for stabbing in Ostrander
PRESTON, Minn. – A trial date is set over a Fillmore County stabbing. Noah Arnold Foster, 23 of Wykoff, is charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing an adult male on November 20, 2022, in the City of...
kjan.com
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
(Radio Iowa) – The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight (Thursday). An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue. In a 2010 interview, then-Eagle Grove Fire Chief Gary Lalor reflected on the catastrophe. “There was one person in the Coast-to-Coast store living in an upstairs apartment and I do believe there were 12 people in the cafe,” Lalor says. “If memory serves me, we had one firefighter died of a heart attack enroute to the call actually within a few feet of scene, so quite a tragedy.”
KIMT
Two winners in North Iowa claim their lottery prizes
CLIVE, Iowa – Two North Iowa woman have won big with Iowa Lottery scratch games. Jessica Chambers of Mason City won the 16th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She claimed her $300,000 prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Chambers bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor, 1303 North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
KIMT
$300,000 theft results in sentence of probation
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in private property is sentenced to probation. Brandon Lee Crews, 32 of Emmons, Minnesota, entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree theft. Charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
