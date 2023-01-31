As we're down to the last week of regular season play in the CIFLACS, the top 10 teams have been cemented for a long time – but crucial playoff seeding is still up for grabs.

Here are SBLive's L.A. City Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5. The rankings are released every Monday throughout the season. The rankings do not reflect games played on the night of release.

MORE: Last week's rankings

1. Westchester (24-1 – 1st)

While Palisades gave Westchester a major scare last week, Westchester held on to remain unbeaten against City Section competition. It then beat Hamilton and Los Angeles CES by over 20 points each to officially put the Western League race on ice.

2. Granada Hills Charter (20-4 – 2nd)

The Highlanders are a couple wins away from clinching the West Valley League. Last week they beat El Camino Real, Birmingham, and Taft all by double-digits. Since the start of league play, they've won every game by double-digits and have scored at least 60 points in all but one game.

3. King/Drew (15-12 – 3rd)

After the big win against Crenshaw, King/Drew stayed hot with a big non-league win against Orangewood Academy. It then got blown out by Long Beach Poly on Saturday, which was its fourth game in five days, but that's not at all a stock-dropper here.

4. Crenshaw (17-6 – 4th)

It's safe to say that Crenshaw got out some its frustration from the King/Drew loss last week. It thrashed Dorsey, View Park, and Locke by a combined 293-37. Crenshaw gets another shot at King/Drew on Friday.

5. Taft (16-8 – 6th)

The cluster containing the next four teams is even tighter now than before. Is Taft really a top-five team in the City? If it can beat Birmingham for the second time this season on Wednesday, it would be hard to say Taft isn't.

6. Palisades (11-13 – 8th)

With a revenge victory over familiar rival Hamilton, Palisades is still clearly an Open Division-caliber team. The fact that it nearly upset Westchester a couple games before doesn't hurt the case either. A lot of the teams that defeated Pali earlier in the season proved to be better than most initially thought, and plus, Pali's injury issues are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

7. Birmingham (13-11 – 7th)

If Birmingham can get revenge against Taft on Wednesday, it will enter the playoffs as a top-five team in the section. The opportunity comes on its home floor as well. If not, Birmingham still belongs in the Open Division, but it would be a much bigger underdog looking ahead to the postseason.

8. Hamilton (17-7 – 5th)

Eighth feels really low for the Lady Yankees here, and one could argue they belong two spots higher. Especially when the loss that dropped them came against a Pali team that they'd beaten just a week before, although recency is key in power rankings. Either way, their Open Division bid is safe, and they'll have ample opportunity to rise when the playoffs start.

9. San Fernando (22-3 – 9th)

If San Fernando can take care of Van Nuys and Reseda to close conference play, it'll enter the postseason more than 20 games above .500. And its Valley Mission League title is already wrapped up in any case.

10. Sun Valley Poly (18-5 – 10th)

The Parrots officialized an East Valley League title last week, which required holding Arleta and Verdugo Hills off for a second time. Nonetheless, they should be extra motivated on Friday in hopes of proving that their near-upset against North Hollywood earlier in league play was a fluke.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Eagle Rock