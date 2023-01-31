ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Teen arrested in connection with fatal East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man accused of shooting a teen in October 2022, police said on Thursday. Brian Sutton Jr., 19, has been charged in the shooting death of Isaac Brown, 18. Brown was found dead on Oct. 19 on Fairwin Avenue in East Nashville. He had been shot in the head.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Green Hills residents on edge following shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said two men tried to rob a woman walking in a Green Hills neighborhood earlier this week. Metro Nashville Police said she was shot after she fought back. Some who walk in the area said Wednesday they are now having second thoughts about doing so.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville Police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a targeted shooting that occurred near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway on Thursday. Police responded to the intersection just after noon for a shooting that had already occurred. In a news release, Clarksville Police said it appeared...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting

Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police increases presence downtown area

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police increases presence in entertainment district

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There will be an extra layer of security downtown and in The Gulch beginning Thursday night. Metro Nashville Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. Every week from Thursday through Sunday night there will be a new...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several schools remain closed on Friday

