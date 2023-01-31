Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
NEW: Watertown police investigating attempted ATM theft
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating an attempted burglary involving a cash machine at a local credit union. It happened early Thursday morning, just before 3:30, when police responded to a burglar alarm at Dakotaland Credit Union on Highway 212. The suspects had used tow hooks in an attempt to...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Arrests made in Watertown business burglaries
Watertown, S.D.–Watertown police have announced arrests have been made in connection with two recent business burglaries. Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says two 14 year old boys from Watertown have been arrested for breaking into Smokes 4 Less and America’s Pure CBD last week. In each case, the suspects...
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
mykxlg.com
Active Warrant for Watertown Man, Kidnapping and Simple Assault
Update (4:30pm) Devon Burgher has turned himself in. Codington County Sheriff’s Department has an active arrest warrant out for Devon Burgher, 24, of Watertown, SD, for charges including kidnapping first-degree, simple assault domestic, false imprisonment, contributing to a delinquency of a minor, and harassing phone calls. According to the...
hubcityradio.com
Watertown man wanted for kidnapping
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- Codington County Sheriff’s Department has an active arrest warrant out for Devon Burgher, 24, of Watertown, SD, for charges including kidnapping first-degree, simple assault domestic, false imprisonment, contributing to a delinquency of a minor, and harassing phone calls. According to the report, the Sheriff’s department was “dispatched...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
kelo.com
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
gowatertown.net
NEW: Early morning fire destroys home in Brookings County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire has destroyed a home in the Brookings County town of Bushnell. The sheriff’s office says fire crews from Aurora, Bruce, Brookings, Elkton, White, Volga and Sinai were dispatched to the home on Railroad Avenue in Bushnell a few minutes after midnight this (Thursday) morning. They arrived...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
gowatertown.net
Flood mitigation meeting held in Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Staffers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha office were in Watertown Tuesday night to host a meeting on flood mitigation. The Corps launched a $1.8 million study last August on ways to hold back the Big Sioux River in the Watertown area during times of flooding.
q957.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces February sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints scheduled within the KELO listening area will take place in Brookings, Clay, Lincoln, and Minnehaha counties. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
dakotanewsnow.com
KWAT News: Watertown authorities discuss closing elementary school
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KWAT News, the Watertown School District held the first of two “community listening sessions” as they explore the idea of potentially closing one of its five elementary schools. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen says declining enrollment is driving this discussion as...
mykxlg.com
Watertown School Grades PK - 8 Making up Snow Day
Watertown School District has announced they will have school all-day for PK - 8-grade students on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to make up for the half day missed before the Christmas break. Watertown High School students will still be dismissed at 12:30 pm with assignments conveyed by the staff before...
SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
