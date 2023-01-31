MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. “I was not trying to be scared, but I was scared,” he said. The 19-year-old […]

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO