WDAM-TV
Miss. Airport Association joins ‘Be the Solution’ anti-human trafficking campaign
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the Mississippi Airport Association is speaking out about his organization joining the fight against human trafficking in the Magnolia State. Tom Heanue, who’s also executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, said he’s glad the M.A.A. has decided to become a partner...
WDAM-TV
MDEQ geologists hoping ‘Mississippi Opal’ named official state gemstone
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have precious gemstones on your property? Maybe. There’s a geological formation that runs under much of the Pine Belt that could contain what’s called the “Mississippi Opal.”. It’s the only precious gemstone ever found in Mississippi. It was discovered...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association to visit state capitol
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple medical marijuana stakeholders will be at the state capitol Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association has invited local cannabis business owners and operators from around the state of Mississippi to convene at the state capitol. The capitol day event will give small...
WDAM-TV
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The political back and forth on the issue of Medicaid expansion was in full force at the State Capitol Thursday. House and Senate minority leaders were joined by fellow Democrats to say they won’t back down on the issue. And a former leader is revealing a personal conversation he had with the Governor that’s now kicking up dust.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WDAM-TV
State beta president preparing for multi-state tour
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County student is preparing for a multi-state tour. Tavell Whitfield, a senior at Perry Central, serves as the state beta president and has visited numerous schools in the Magnolia State. He has even helped some schools have even jumpstarted their own beta clubs.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi auditor tours MGCCC cyber center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Auditor Shad White toured Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Cyber Center Tuesday to get an idea of what cybersecurity looks like in Mississippi. “As state auditor, one of my responsibilities is to check to see state government agencies are complying with the cybersecurity regulations that apply...
Louisiana businessman sentenced to prison for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation.
WDAM-TV
Candidate qualifying deadline passes and reveals slate of 2023 statewide candidates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The qualifying deadline for 2023 candidates to submit their paperwork in order to appear on your ballot has now passed. That deadline was at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 1. Before the square-off between the GOP and Dems, comes party primaries. To prepare you, the party primaries will...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate
Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
wbrc.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
National Signing Day 2023: Where Mississippi's top prospects are headed
JACKSON — It's National Signing Day for football, and several of Mississippi's brightest stars have declared where they will play their college ball. Here's a look at some of Mississippi's highest-profile recruits who made their choices final Wednesday. Editor's note: Scroll down for Juco Signees. ...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Men Arrested In Prentiss County On Drug Charges
On December 16, 2022 36-year-old Walker Reynolds of Jumpertown and 39-year-old Charles Strickland of Booneville were arrested after a traffic stop by Mississippi Highway Patrol. NMNU Agent Grady Smith and Taylor Walker assisted in the traffic stop. Stricklan was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Meth (less than 2...
mageenews.com
10 Facts You May Not Know About Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. We were taught tons of things in school about this great state we live in. We learned about all of the wildlife and industry of Mississippi, as well as the state’s history. But there were lots of weird and interesting facts we were never taught or never found out. Here are 10 of them.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
