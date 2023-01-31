Read full article on original website
Vehicle broken into and other reports
Feb. 2—Police received a report at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was broken into at 2320 E. Main St. Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 1 arrested for warrants, narcotics. Police arrested...
Hit-and-run crash and other reports
Feb. 1—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday while the person's vehicle was parked at Albert Lea High School. Police arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.
