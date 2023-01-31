Feb. 1—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday while the person's vehicle was parked at Albert Lea High School. Police arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

1 DAY AGO