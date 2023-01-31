ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

FuK trump luvas
3d ago

Wow… kind of a slap in the face to them girls!! When he reoffends, who’s liable?!

Thomas Horton
3d ago

he will do it again. 180 days ain't nothing for damaging them little girls

KAAL-TV

Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee

(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for threatening to use an AR-15 to shoot up a business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business with a semi-automatic rifle is sentenced. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochseter, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Smith pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of terroristic threats.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident

(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
WINONA, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
YAHOO!

Vehicle broken into and other reports

Feb. 2—Police received a report at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was broken into at 2320 E. Main St. Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 1 arrested for warrants, narcotics. Police arrested...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KROC News

DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

2:05 p.m. A Juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 4:20 p.m. 33-Year old Stephanie Okland arrested on HRO violation. 6 p.m. 59-Year old William Yancey arrested on Dept. of Corrections issue. 7:27 p.m. 46-Year old Rebecca Renteria arrested on local warrant. 8:48 p.m....
ALBERT LEA, MN
YAHOO!

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Feb. 1—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday while the person's vehicle was parked at Albert Lea High School. Police arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.
KIMT

New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Trailer park residents forced out of their homes

(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
KAAL-TV

Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks

(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
ALBERT LEA, MN
winonaradio.com

Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
WINONA, MN
kchanews.com

Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA

