OPD reports finding drugs
Feb. 2—An Odessa couple was arrested last week on a felony drug charge after detectives found 100 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and baggies in their possession. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives were outside the Executive Inn on East Second Street Jan. 27 when they saw Paul Ferri and Debra Jackson-Jennings leave a room and get into a Nissan Altima. Detectives pulled them over and when they smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched it.
3 arrested following traffic stop
Feb. 2—A trio of Odessans are facing drug charges after officers said they found marijuana and methamphetamine after a traffic stop. According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over a Mercury Grand Marquis in the 2400 block of East Eighth Street around 3 a.m. Monday because one of its brake lights was white instead of red.
MPD provides update on case involving special needs teen found last weekend
If any family is ever identified, MPD said it is possible a caregiver might face criminal charges, such as Injury to a Child or Endangering a Child, simply because no one has come forward to report him missing.
1981 murder of Catholic priest in Odessa reopened as cold case
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has announced it will be reopening an old murder case. Father Patrick Ryan, a Catholic priest, was murdered at a hotel in Odessa in Dec. 1981. Investigators initially arrested and convicted a man named James Harry Reyos. However, doubts about Reyos' guilt...
Odessa murder once thought solved back in the spotlight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In December of 1981, a Catholic priest named Father Patrick Ryan was found beaten to death in a hotel in Odessa. Investigators eventually identified a suspect as James Harry Reyos, who was subsequently convicted of murder. However, that conviction was called into question in 2021, when people in the community told Police […]
MPD to give update on unidentified boy Thursday afternoon
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is expected to give the community an update on a case involving an unidentified special needs boy found last weekend. Detectives plan to speak at a news conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. The Department is asking the community to continue sharing the boy’s story to help […]
OPD says man helped himself to cigarettes when store was left unlocked
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after officers said he entered a convenience store after closing and stole cigarettes. Michael Valdez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Building, a state jail felony. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 12:32 a.m. on January 25, officers responded to […]
WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
Odessan arrested in drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said they received a tip that he was dealing drugs from his home. Jared Bookout, 27, has been charged with Delivery of Marijuana, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
Manslaughter trial opening statements expected tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to be made tomorrow in a manslaughter trial related to a wrong-way crash in 2017. Alexander May of Midland is accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Jonathan Pesqueda near Indiana Avenue.
OPD investigating auto burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to the department, on January 25, an unknown man, pictured below, allegedly approached a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Kelly and stole two packages containing an electric blanket and […]
Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department several major crashes are being investigated, including three on Highway 191: an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree, and a rollover at East Loop 338. Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until...
Female skull found in Crane County, Texas in January 1990 remains unidentified
On January 31, 1990, a human skull was recovered in Crane County, Texas. Law enforcement believes the skull belongs to an Hispanic woman between the ages of sixteen and twenty-one. They also estimated the woman died at least ten years before her skull was recovered.
OPD investigating propane theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a news release, around 11 a.m. om January 27, OPD officers responded to the Lowe’s Market at 4600 N Grant to investigate a theft. Officers said two men were caught on camera […]
‘I don’t have my best friend no more’: Midland man searching for answers three months after his sister died in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
WATCH: Suspects caught breaking into business amid winter storm
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of breaking into a business. Aroun 4:15 a.m. on January 31, OPD officers responded to Mango Tango, located at 1219 W 10th Street to investigate a break in. Investigators said that two men forced their way into […]
Odessa Police crash update
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD has responded to around 30 crashes so far Monday morning. OPD would like to remind the public to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:
