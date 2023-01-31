Feb. 2—An Odessa couple was arrested last week on a felony drug charge after detectives found 100 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and baggies in their possession. According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives were outside the Executive Inn on East Second Street Jan. 27 when they saw Paul Ferri and Debra Jackson-Jennings leave a room and get into a Nissan Altima. Detectives pulled them over and when they smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched it.

ODESSA, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO