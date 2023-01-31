ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released

The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

911 call released of dead newborn found in Phoenix McDonald’s last March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A frustrated fire department dispatcher can be heard on a 911 call released on Thursday with the inaction of people inside a Phoenix McDonald’s where a dead newborn was found last spring. A man calls first responders around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. “I’m calling because somebody left a baby in the toilet seat, I guess,” the caller said. He told 911 customers could hear the baby crying three to four minutes before he called but said it looks dead. “It wasn’t even ready to be born. It’s just there. Everything is on the toilet, the guts, everything,” he said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man dies after an early morning crash with a parked car and utility pole in west Phoenix. Officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road, around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A woman was with him in the car, but she was not seriously injured and stayed on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action

PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school

PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa high school student brought gun to campus, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A Red Mountain High School student now faces several felony charges after he was caught with a gun in his backpack, Mesa police said. School staff called Mesa officers at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a student had a gun. When staff members...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix officer given Narcan after interaction at traffic stop

PHOENIX — An officer is recovering Wednesday afternoon after being given Narcan during a traffic stop. Two Phoenix police officers were conducting a traffic stop near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street when one of the officers had a reaction from smoke coming from the pulled-over vehicle, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
PHOENIX, AZ

