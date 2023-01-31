Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting at ‘The Zone’ in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital and another man was detained after a shooting at “The Zone” homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix on Thursday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers arrived near 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
AZFamily
911 call released of dead newborn found in Phoenix McDonald’s last March
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A frustrated fire department dispatcher can be heard on a 911 call released on Thursday with the inaction of people inside a Phoenix McDonald’s where a dead newborn was found last spring. A man calls first responders around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. “I’m calling because somebody left a baby in the toilet seat, I guess,” the caller said. He told 911 customers could hear the baby crying three to four minutes before he called but said it looks dead. “It wasn’t even ready to be born. It’s just there. Everything is on the toilet, the guts, everything,” he said.
AZFamily
Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man dies after an early morning crash with a parked car and utility pole in west Phoenix. Officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road, around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A woman was with him in the car, but she was not seriously injured and stayed on the scene.
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for attacking Glendale Circle K employee, stealing alcohol
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Circle K and assaulting an employee. The attack happened at a location near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 18. Police say the suspect tried to buy alcohol after hours, and when the...
KTAR.com
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school
PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
AZFamily
Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
KTAR.com
Glendale police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Circle K robbery
PHOENIX — Glendale police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in December. The robbery took place on Dec. 18 at a Circle K near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release. The victim,...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa high school student brought gun to campus, police say
MESA, Ariz. - A Red Mountain High School student now faces several felony charges after he was caught with a gun in his backpack, Mesa police said. School staff called Mesa officers at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a student had a gun. When staff members...
AZFamily
Phoenix man fighting for pardon in Florida murder has support from victim’s family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is fighting for his name to be cleared in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Florida history. Mark Herman was convicted of first-degree murder of a well-known Palm Beach oil executive in 1976 but was granted clemency in 1992 after witnesses changed their story. Now, he’s trying to get a pardon to completely clear his name, and the victim’s children are joining him in that fight to get Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention.
12news.com
Police investigating 'swatting call' at Chandler home. Suspect could face criminal charges
CHANDLER, Arizona — A 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads in Chandler is being investigated as a "swatting call," authorities said. The Chandler Police Department said the call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Swatting is a prank call that aims to bring a...
One dead after early morning fire in Sun City
One person is dead after a house fire early Friday morning near 107th and Peoria avenues in Sun City.
Phoenix officer given Narcan after interaction at traffic stop
PHOENIX — An officer is recovering Wednesday afternoon after being given Narcan during a traffic stop. Two Phoenix police officers were conducting a traffic stop near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street when one of the officers had a reaction from smoke coming from the pulled-over vehicle, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
AZFamily
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
Comments / 0