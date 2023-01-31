A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

REDDICK, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO