The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting
A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
WCJB
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting in Gainesville left two people dead early Thursday morning and a third person wounded. Gainesville Police are actively searching for the suspected gunman. On Thursday afternoon, the police department released a video of a person in the area of the shooting and is asking...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville shooting kills two, injures one
A Thursday morning shooting left two people dead and one injured at a Gainesville residence. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, multiple officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a victim who called and said he had been shot near 200 NW 3rd Avenue. GPD officers tactically...
WCJB
Three Gainesville teens arrested carrying pellet guns and knife near schoolgrounds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens were caught carrying concealed weapons near Gainesville High School. On Wednesday, officers arrested Anna Nikles, 18, as well as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. Officers say the teenagers were hanging out outside of Coffee Culture, just north of GHS on NW 13th street. Officers...
YAHOO!
Suspect in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center still on the loose, police say
Gainesville police obtained warrants in connection to the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Monday. On Tuesday, police said they charged Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, in the shooting that left two men injured in the shopping center parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
mycbs4.com
GPD investigating shooting that left two dead, one hospitalized
According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they received a call from a victim who told them they were shot around 1:45 a.m. GPD says multiple officers responded to 200 Northwest 3rd Avenue. Officers say when they arrived they discovered a man that had been shot deceased on the...
YAHOO!
Murder suspect punched woman repeatedly in head, damaging her brain, police say
Feb. 1—New warrants filed for a Gainesville man charged with murder detail how he allegedly punched a woman in the head repeatedly, damaging her brain. Diandre Andreus Dryden, 23, was charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of Latasha Smith, who was found Jan. 23 in the grass outside of the Pointe Lanier apartments on Spring Road.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Turlington Plaza evacuated over suspicious package
UF’s Turlington Plaza was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered. The UF Police Department (UFPD) sent a message at 12:52 p.m. that it was notified of the package inside the plaza. UFPD officers took precautions by evacuating the building and the immediate area. The Alachua County...
1 dead, 3 injured including child in Putnam County crash
Reports from the Putnam County Fire Rescue state that at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, crews are being called to the scene of a fatal vehicle accident.
WCJB
Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri. High Springs Police say she and the kids...
ocala-news.com
Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
WCJB
Crash in Putnam County left one person dead, three others injured
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County crash left one person dead and three others injured. According to FHP officials, the crash happened on State Road 19 near Pinellas Street Thursday evening. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on State Road 19 when it crossed over the center line. The...
WCJB
Dozens of protesters shut down streets demanding justice for inmate who died in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks a week since Alachua county sheriff’s deputies confirmed that 32-year-old Marcus Goodman died in jail due to a medical emergency. Family members were invited to a vigil to honor him but what was supposed to be a quiet event turned into an active protest.
WCJB
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
WCJB
Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday. James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.
WCJB
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
mycbs4.com
One person dead, multiple trauma alerts issued after crash in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is responding to a major accident involving fire on South State Road 19 and East Pinellas Street. PCFR says they received a call that a semi-truck and a car crashed into each other head on starting a fire. PCFR says three helicopters...
click orlando
1st Black woman to serve as Ocala police officer invited back, gets her old badge
OCALA, Fla. – Monday afternoon, a Marion County trailblazer — the first-ever Black female officer hired at the Ocala Police Department more than a half-century ago — was honored. On the first day of Black History Month, the department invited her back to give her a special...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
Click10.com
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
