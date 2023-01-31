ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting

A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville shooting kills two, injures one

A Thursday morning shooting left two people dead and one injured at a Gainesville residence. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, multiple officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a victim who called and said he had been shot near 200 NW 3rd Avenue. GPD officers tactically...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD investigating shooting that left two dead, one hospitalized

According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) says they received a call from a victim who told them they were shot around 1:45 a.m. GPD says multiple officers responded to 200 Northwest 3rd Avenue. Officers say when they arrived they discovered a man that had been shot deceased on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Murder suspect punched woman repeatedly in head, damaging her brain, police say

Feb. 1—New warrants filed for a Gainesville man charged with murder detail how he allegedly punched a woman in the head repeatedly, damaging her brain. Diandre Andreus Dryden, 23, was charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of Latasha Smith, who was found Jan. 23 in the grass outside of the Pointe Lanier apartments on Spring Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Turlington Plaza evacuated over suspicious package

UF’s Turlington Plaza was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was discovered. The UF Police Department (UFPD) sent a message at 12:52 p.m. that it was notified of the package inside the plaza. UFPD officers took precautions by evacuating the building and the immediate area. The Alachua County...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two missing Missouri children found safe in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs police officers say two missing kids are going back home after they were found with their fugitive mother, who has no custody rights. Kristi Gilley, 36, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Missouri. High Springs Police say she and the kids...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
REDDICK, FL
WCJB

Crash in Putnam County left one person dead, three others injured

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County crash left one person dead and three others injured. According to FHP officials, the crash happened on State Road 19 near Pinellas Street Thursday evening. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on State Road 19 when it crossed over the center line. The...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Threat charge filed against Gainesville man already behind bars following chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New charges were filed against a man in Gainesville already accused of burglary and leading officers on a dangerous chase on Sunday. James Davis, 47, was charged with making a written threat to kill as well as committing a hit and run resulting in property damage. He already faced charges of aggravated assault, burglary, resisting an officer, and fleeing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL

