Active shooting scene near 44th Street and Ray Road leaves 1 hurt; Phoenix police say to avoid area

Woman found shot and killed inside truck near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
A woman is dead after she was reportedly found in a truck with a gunshot wound near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man dies after an early morning crash with a parked car and utility pole in west Phoenix. Officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road, around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A woman was with him in the car, but she was not seriously injured and stayed on the scene.
AZFamily
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
fox10phoenix.com
Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
AZFamily
911 call released of dead newborn found in Phoenix McDonald’s last March
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A frustrated fire department dispatcher can be heard on a 911 call released on Thursday with the inaction of people inside a Phoenix McDonald’s where a dead newborn was found last spring. A man calls first responders around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. “I’m calling because somebody left a baby in the toilet seat, I guess,” the caller said. He told 911 customers could hear the baby crying three to four minutes before he called but said it looks dead. “It wasn’t even ready to be born. It’s just there. Everything is on the toilet, the guts, everything,” he said.
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
AZFamily
SHOCKING VIDEO: Person runs across Phoenix area freeway, nearly gets hit by semitrucks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New video shows a person running across several lanes of freeway traffic and then coming to a complete stop as two semitrucks pass by on each side. This happened Tuesday on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue, where there are six lanes of traffic. Luckily no one was injured.
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
KTAR.com
Glendale police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Circle K robbery
PHOENIX — Glendale police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in December. The robbery took place on Dec. 18 at a Circle K near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release. The victim,...
ABC 15 News
Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus. Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but...
ABC 15 News
Bicyclist dead after crash involving two vehicles in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ — A bicyclist died after a crash involving two vehicles near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street on Thursday just before noon. Officials say the two drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Van Buren Street is closed between Avondale Boulevard and 107th Avenue while...
One dead after early morning fire in Sun City
One person is dead after a house fire early Friday morning near 107th and Peoria avenues in Sun City.
ABC 15 News
Glendale PD searching for assault suspect in Circle K robbery
GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are asking for help identifying an assault suspect that happened during a Circle K robbery. Just before 3 a.m. on December 18, Glendale Police Department officers responded to a call for a robbery at the convenience store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. During...
Vehicle crashes into Chandler apartment building, family displaced
Chandler police say a man crashed his vehicle into an apartment building Wednesday evening.
12news.com
Police investigating 'swatting call' at Chandler home. Suspect could face criminal charges
CHANDLER, Arizona — A 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads in Chandler is being investigated as a "swatting call," authorities said. The Chandler Police Department said the call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Swatting is a prank call that aims to bring a...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull
Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
One person found dead after fire near Litchfield Park
After the flames were extinguished, fire officials say one person was found dead inside a trailer on a property.
AZFamily
Apache Junction police investigating after 3-year-old dies from fentanyl
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Comments / 1