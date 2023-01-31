Read full article on original website
BBC
How much should we care what the IMF thinks?
It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
BBC
Fraud claims against Adani group spark political row in India
A US research firm's allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire have sparked a political row in India. Opposition leaders stalled the functioning of parliament for a second straight day on Friday as they demanded an investigation into the claims. The research firm accused Adani group firms of...
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
TechCrunch
Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M
Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
Myanmar resistance steadfast against army rule 2 years later
BANGKOK (AP) — The prospects for peace in Myanmar, much less a return to democracy, seem dimmer than ever two years after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, experts say. On Wednesday, legions of opponents of military rule heeded a call by protest organizers to stay home in what they termed a “silent strike” to show their strength and solidarity. The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, formed soon after the 2021 takeover, urged people to stay inside their homes or workplaces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos posted on social media showed empty streets in normally bustling downtown Yangon, the country’s largest city, with just a few vehicles on the roads, and there were reports of similar scenes elsewhere. Small peaceful protests are an almost-daily occurrence throughout the country, but on the anniversary of the Feb. 1, 2021, seizure of power by the army, two points stand out: The amount of violence, especially in the countryside, has reached the level of civil war; and the grassroots movement opposing military rule has defied expectations by largely holding off the ruling generals.
TechCrunch
European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights
In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
'Frank' talks on Myanmar dominate ASEAN foreign ministers meeting
JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The conflict in Myanmar dominated the year's first meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Jakarta on Friday, with Indonesia's top diplomat saying that member states had "frank" discussions on the issue.
BBC
US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China
The US has secured access to four additional military bases in the Philippines - a key bit of real estate which would offer a front seat to monitor the Chinese in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. With the deal, Washington has stitched the gap in the arc of...
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
BBC
Rishi Sunak under pressure over what he knew about claims against Dominic Raab
Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to explain what he knew about bullying allegations against Dominic Raab when he appointed him deputy PM. The prime minister's spokeswoman would only rule out him being aware of "formal complaints" when he gave his ally the job last year. The PM is facing...
'Life goes on' after Brazil riots but problems must be tackled: Supreme Court Justice
LISBON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil must make sure it addresses the problems that led to the riots in Brasilia last month, including the "politicisation" of the police and the role of social media, but, for now, life goes on as usual, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes said on Friday.
TechCrunch
Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way
MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.
Phys.org
Linking policy and better data is key to managing UK land to meet 21st century challenges
Government ambitions to boost food production, protect nature and fight climate change, risk "overpromising" finite U.K. land because of a lack of robust data, and disjointed policy making, a Royal Society report has said. "Multifunctional Landscapes: Informing a Long-Term Vision for Managing the UK's Land," published today (February 1) by...
Russian central bank sees inflation risks rising in 2023
MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia's labour market, budget and balance of payments will exert inflationary pressures in 2023, the central bank said on Tuesday, while the rouble's December weakening may also feed into price rises.
UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28
Exclusive: at least 12 officials at body hosting Cop28 appear to have come straight from fossil fuel industry
marketplace.org
Is Ireland too economically dependent on Big Tech to regulate it properly?
A long-simmering row between Ireland and the European Union over the regulation of Big Tech has just boiled over amid allegations that the Irish authorities have been giving an easy ride to the giant tech companies based in their territory. The European Data Protection Board in Brussels, which oversees the...
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
TechCrunch
Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year
The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.
BBC
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
Lula's Amazon pledge looks distant as Brazil battles deforestation
URUARA, Brazil, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental enforcement agents set out in January on their first mission this year to combat illegal deforestation, with renewed energy after the election of a president who has promised to stop surging Amazon rainforest destruction.
