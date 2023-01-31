ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

How much should we care what the IMF thinks?

It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
BBC

Fraud claims against Adani group spark political row in India

A US research firm's allegations of fraud against billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire have sparked a political row in India. Opposition leaders stalled the functioning of parliament for a second straight day on Friday as they demanded an investigation into the claims. The research firm accused Adani group firms of...
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
TechCrunch

Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M

Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
The Associated Press

Myanmar resistance steadfast against army rule 2 years later

BANGKOK (AP) — The prospects for peace in Myanmar, much less a return to democracy, seem dimmer than ever two years after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, experts say. On Wednesday, legions of opponents of military rule heeded a call by protest organizers to stay home in what they termed a “silent strike” to show their strength and solidarity. The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, formed soon after the 2021 takeover, urged people to stay inside their homes or workplaces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos posted on social media showed empty streets in normally bustling downtown Yangon, the country’s largest city, with just a few vehicles on the roads, and there were reports of similar scenes elsewhere. Small peaceful protests are an almost-daily occurrence throughout the country, but on the anniversary of the Feb. 1, 2021, seizure of power by the army, two points stand out: The amount of violence, especially in the countryside, has reached the level of civil war; and the grassroots movement opposing military rule has defied expectations by largely holding off the ruling generals.
TechCrunch

European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights

In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
BBC

Rishi Sunak under pressure over what he knew about claims against Dominic Raab

Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure to explain what he knew about bullying allegations against Dominic Raab when he appointed him deputy PM. The prime minister's spokeswoman would only rule out him being aware of "formal complaints" when he gave his ally the job last year. The PM is facing...
TechCrunch

Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way

MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.
Phys.org

Linking policy and better data is key to managing UK land to meet 21st century challenges

Government ambitions to boost food production, protect nature and fight climate change, risk "overpromising" finite U.K. land because of a lack of robust data, and disjointed policy making, a Royal Society report has said. "Multifunctional Landscapes: Informing a Long-Term Vision for Managing the UK's Land," published today (February 1) by...
marketplace.org

Is Ireland too economically dependent on Big Tech to regulate it properly?

A long-simmering row between Ireland and the European Union over the regulation of Big Tech has just boiled over amid allegations that the Irish authorities have been giving an easy ride to the giant tech companies based in their territory. The European Data Protection Board in Brussels, which oversees the...
BBC

Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society

The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
TechCrunch

Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year

The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.
BBC

More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv

WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...

