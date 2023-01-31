ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan to reintroduce American marten to Pennsylvania under consideration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission is considering reintroducing the American marten to Pennsylvania, bringing the native species back to the state after a 120-year absence.

The American marten, which is a weasel, first disappeared because of deforestation and unregulated harvest.

The commission said the animal plays a key role in seed dispersal and controlling the rodent population. A study found reintroducing the animal would create a healthier forest and environment.

The Bureau of Wildlife Management was directed to develop a reintroduction and management plan last summer. Now the Game Commission is considering a plan to return the species to the forest of Penn's Woods.

The state says it has already returned species to the wild like wild turkeys, peregrine falcons, white-tailed deer and river otters.

April
3d ago

We have way too many predators in PA. The game commission is constantly releasing and reintroducing more. People can’t free range their chickens, the deer herd is down ect. Hopefully the “idiots” in America can recognize this is a problem.

Nathaniel Jimenez
3d ago

hopefully the idiots we have in America leave them alone now days animals can't just live free

