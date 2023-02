If you had asked me at the beginning of the season if the Detroit Pistons should re-sign Hamidou Diallo my answer would have been, “absolutely not.”. The 7th year pro had shown no growth as a player, was in an out of the rotation and his time with the Detroit Pistons looked to be nearing its end, as he is on an expiring contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO