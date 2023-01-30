Read full article on original website
KKTV
‘Please don’t forget my child’: Colorado honors Missing Persons Day
DENVER (KKTV) - As of Friday morning, nearly 600 people are listed as missing persons in the state of Colorado. In honor of that continued search and pursuit of justice, February 3rd is Colorado’s Missing Persons Day. Nearly 20 Colorado families gathered at Colorado’s state capital to honor their...
KKTV
KKTV
WATCH: Dash cam footage shows box truck sideswiping Colorado State Trooper
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers to stay in their lanes after a box truck driver sideswiped an unmarked patrol cruiser Tuesday and the incident was caught on camera. According to a release from Colorado State Patrol, the box truck driver, based out of Colorado...
KKTV
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 10...
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
KKTV
“It’s increasingly difficult to file your taxes for free;” Colorado offers free tax filing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As many people contemplate how they are going to file their taxes in coming weeks, Colorado announces a second year of free tax filing programs through the state. “It’s increasingly difficult to find a way to file your taxes completely for free,” explained Heather Link-Bergman,...
