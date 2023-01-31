Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County
Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
kcbx.org
"A consistent pledge": 40 Prado Homeless Services Center says it urgently needs volunteers
40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo has an urgent need for volunteers after January’s storms, ongoing cold weather and COVID outbreaks have added to their already-high demand. On the day of an active COVID outbreak in January, 40 Prado's Homeless Services Director Jack Lahey said the...
Santa Maria man arrested for 2022 homicide
A Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder for a homicide that occurred last year.
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
KSBW.com
Storm cleanup in San Luis Obispo County includes Jack Creek Bridge
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Storm cleanup continues in San Luis Obispo county. The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will temporarily close Jack Creek Road which is about 0.1 miles north of Highway 46. They will be working on storm debris removal at the bridge...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in San Luis Obispo the week of Jan. 22
The median price per square foot for a home in San Luis Obispo in the past two weeks was $463. That’s $19 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Cambria, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $714.
Local animal shelters encouraging pet adoptions to limit overcrowding
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one in five households adopted a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grover Beach resident sentenced to 56 years to life for first degree murder of Kristen Marti in 2018
Grover Beach resident Robert W. Koehler IV was sentenced on Jan. 31 to 56 years to life for the murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti. The post Grover Beach resident sentenced to 56 years to life for first degree murder of Kristen Marti in 2018 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Solvang's Michelin bibbed eatery to unveil new '90s-themed arcade at sister property
When the '90s called asking for their arcade games back, local proprietors Michael and Sarah Cherney answered. As of Feb. 9, the duo's peasants DELI & MARKET location will feature an adjoining neighbor — a gaming room showcasing 15-plus vintage video and pinball games dating back to the 1990s, as well as an air hockey table.
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
Jalama Beach campground reopens; other parks, trails remain closed
The owner of the Jalama Store, Don Eittreim, says it’s great to be back in business after being closed for about a week-and-a-half.
pacbiztimes.com
A fresh brew: New Nautical Bean brings an artsy bend to the familiar blend spot
Nautical Bean is a San Luis Obispo staple. With three coffee shops already dotting the area, a fourth is no surprise. But what makes this one special is the collaboration between friends and neighbors that will give the location an artful twist. “What’s going to be nice about this one...
Bicyclist hit, injured in Santa Maria
A bicyclist was hit by a truck in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
SLO woman's killer sentenced to 56 years to life
An Arroyo Grande man was sentenced Tuesday to 56 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Kristen Marti.
Bakersfield Californian
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila
COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
Woods Humane Society hosts $14 adoption special until Feb. 14
Woods Humane Society is reducing adoption fees to $14 beginning Feb. 1 until Feb. 14 in honor of the season of love. The post Woods Humane Society hosts $14 adoption special until Feb. 14 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton
A female driver was transported to Marion Medical Center with minor injuries following a car rollover on HWY 101 north a half mile south of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Firefighters extract driver of car rollover on HWY 101 north in Buellton appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community
Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
See drone video — and before-and-after photos — as crack grows at Pismo Beach cliff
Shell Beach cliff holding a beloved community bench continues to crack.
