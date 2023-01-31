Read full article on original website
WLBT
Candidate qualifying deadline passes and reveals slate of 2023 statewide candidates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The qualifying deadline for 2023 candidates to submit their paperwork in order to appear on your ballot has now passed. That deadline was at 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 1. Before the square-off between the GOP and Dems, comes party primaries. To prepare you, the party primaries will...
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
mageenews.com
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, February 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had...
WLBT
AG Lynn Fitch introduces phase two of statewide human trafficking initiative
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch visited Island View Casino to host an event surrounding human trafficking in Mississippi. The office is cracking down on human trafficking across the state. In the last two years, there have been nearly 300 reports of trafficking. “Well, I...
Mississippi's 1st Black woman legislator won't seek new term
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature said Tuesday that she will not seek another term, 38 years after she first took office. Democratic Rep. Alyce Clarke of Jackson, 83, announced her decision one day before candidates' qualifying deadline for statewide,...
wcbi.com
Runoff race to fill house seat in Miss. legislature comes down to 2 votes
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A difference of a couple of votes is the deciding factor in an extremely close race to fill a house seat in the Mississippi legislature. Andrew Stepp and Perry Van Bailey met again at the polls in a runoff Tuesday. The final unofficial total has...
WLBT
Committee deadline day at State Capitol: A look at some of the bills that did and didn’t survive
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are a lot of deadline days throughout the legislative session. But Tuesday’s deadline is the one where the largest majority of general bills die on the calendar. You won’t be able to wager from the comfort of your home just yet. But Rep. Casey...
biloxinewsevents.com
Gov. Reeves claims ‘best year in state history.’ His 2023 challenger says he’s moved state in ‘wrong direction’
Gov. Reeves claims ‘best year in state history.’ His 2023 challenger says he’s moved state in ‘wrong direction’. The opening salvos of the 2023 governor’s race were fired on Monday as Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his annual State of the State address and his opponent Brandon Presley offered the Democratic Party’s response.
mageenews.com
Statement from Casey Phillips, Senior Advisor for the Delbert Hosemann Campaign
Statement from Casey Phillips, Senior Advisor for the Delbert Hosemann Campaign. Jackson, Miss.—The following is attributable to Casey Phillips, senior advisor...
Mississippi House seeks to take control of Jackson tax revenue, use money for water system
The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax...
State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature...
Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
WLBT
MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT reporter was highlighted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in honor of Black History Month. The department profiled two employees, Terrance Yarbrough, the director of human resources, and David Kenney, a public information officer. Prior to joining MDOT, Kenney worked as a TV...
deltanews.tv
Help for Greenwood-Leflore Hospital
Mississippi House Speaker Phillip Gunn has agreed to help the financially troubled Greenwood-Leflore Hospital. More details are in the story.
WLBT
Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (MHSPG). In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights...
mageenews.com
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program. Application Period. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce...
