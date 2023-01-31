ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

mageenews.com

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, February 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had...
biloxinewsevents.com

Gov. Reeves claims ‘best year in state history.’ His 2023 challenger says he’s moved state in ‘wrong direction’

Gov. Reeves claims ‘best year in state history.’ His 2023 challenger says he’s moved state in ‘wrong direction’. The opening salvos of the 2023 governor’s race were fired on Monday as Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his annual State of the State address and his opponent Brandon Presley offered the Democratic Party’s response.
960 The Ref

State capital mayor: Plan for courts is like apartheid

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Legislation that would create a separate court system run by unelected judges in part of Mississippi’s capital city is racially motivated, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Monday. At a Monday news conference, Lumumba excoriated several bills moving through the state legislature...
WJTV 12

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
WLBT

MDOT highlights former WLBT reporter in honor of Black History Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT reporter was highlighted by the Mississippi Department of Transportation in honor of Black History Month. The department profiled two employees, Terrance Yarbrough, the director of human resources, and David Kenney, a public information officer. Prior to joining MDOT, Kenney worked as a TV...
WLBT

Over $1.2m in Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grants awarded

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has announced the 2023 grantees for the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Grant program (MHSPG). In 2021, the Legislature authorized the creation of the MHSPG program to acquire sites related to Civil War battles, Native American archaeology, and civil rights...
