Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week?

Julie Amos, Camas Valley

The junior turned in a double-double performance with 10 points and 12 rebounds while also having four blocks for the Hornets in their 25-15 home victory over Pacific in a Skyline League game. She had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a 32-25 win over Days Creek.

Sofia Bell, Jesuit

The senior guard turned in another big performance for the Crusaders with a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists in their 64-19 win over Westview in a Metro League game at Jesuit High School.

Zoe Borter, Beaverton

The senior tallied 18 points for the Beavers in a 61-26 Metro League win at Westview and she followed with a 20-point effort in a 58-35 home victory against Sunset.

Morgan Brunner, Central Catholic

The junior sank two crucial 3-point baskets to help the Rams pull away and earn a 32-22 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Central Catholic High School.

Avery Buss, McNary

The junior guard had a big game for the Celtics with 21 points, eight steals, five assists, five rebounds and a block in their 62-42 win over Sprague in a Central Valley Conference game at Sprague High School.

Nyla Cabine, Westside Christian

The junior guard turned in another big game for the Eagles, this time having 29 points, six assists and six rebounds in a 62-60 win at De La Salle North Catholic in a Lewis & Clark contest.

Hadley Craig, Central

The sophomore post scored 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting (6 for 6 from the line) while also having five rebounds, five steals, seven deflections and a drawn charge for the Panthers in a 63-31 win at Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference game. She had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds while adding seven steals and two assists in a 56-35 victory over Woodburn.

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas

The sophomore guard recorded a double-double with 25 points (on 12-of-20 shooting) and 10 rebounds while also having four blocks for the Cavaliers in their 50-42 win over Barlow in a Mt. Hood Conference showdown at Barlow High School.

Maddie Dustin, Cascade

The junior guard tallied a game-high 29 points for the Cougars in their 57-50 win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference game at Stayton High School.

Kendyl Elias, Umpqua Valley Christian

The sophomore recorded a double-double for the Monarchs with a team-high 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping them post a 68-40 home win over Yoncalla in a Skyline League game.

Kendall Fealey, South Medford

The senior guard, who recently signed to play college basketball at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, tallied 18 points for the Panthers, helping them post a 65-49 victory over Willamette in a Southwest Conference showdown at Willamette High School.

Ellie Heideman, Hermiston

The sophomore guard scored a game-high 24 points, sinking six 3-pointers in the process, leading the Bulldogs to a 66-36 road win over Pasco, Wash., in a Mid-Columbia Conference game.

Nylah Jae Holt, Central Catholic

The sophomore came away with seven steals to go with seven points, four rebounds and a block for the Rams in a 49-27 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference game at David Douglas High School.

Jordynn Jones, Cascade Christian

The sophomore post/wing turned in another strong performance for the Challengers, this time with 20 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals and four assists in their 45-23 victory at Glide in a Far West League contest.

Tatum Kelley, South Umpqua

The senior recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, leading the way for the Lancers in a 60-42 victory at North Douglas in a Far West League game.

Rose Koehler, Summit

The senior guard set a school record by scoring 39 points while also having 12 rebounds for the Storm in a 58-43 Intermountain Conference win at Ridgeview. Koehler, a 4.0 student, is averaging 20 points per game while also leading the team in assists and steals.

Poli Latysheva, Westside Christian

The senior guard put together a double-double for the Eagles with 28 points and 10 steals while also having three assists in their 57-23 home win over Catlin Gabel in a Lewis & Clark League game.

Hannah Leffler, Sunset

The junior guard/wing averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 steals, 2.5 deflections and 3.0 rebounds per game while playing strong defense for the Apollos in road games against Nelson and Beaverton.

Isabel McCauley, Crater

The sophomore guard scored 15 points while also having five rebounds and five steals for the Comets in their 73-32 win at Thurston in a Midwestern League contest.

Morgan Miller, Lincoln

The senior point guard had a huge performance for the Cardinals with 34 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including five 3-pointers, six rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 58-56 loss to Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League game at Lincoln High School.

Riley Morris-Rexford, Sunset

The junior wing/post averaged 9.5 rebounds per game while having four blocks and four deflections in addition to working hard to defend posts that were three or four inches taller in road games with Nelson and Beaverton.

Gabriella Moultrie, Wilsonville

The freshman guard recorded a double-double for the Wildcats with 21 points and 10 assists while also having six steals, three rebounds and a block in their 72-39 win over Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference game at Wilsonville High School.

Nichole Noffsinger, Yoncalla

The senior center/forward scored a game-high 36 points, sinking four 3-pointers in the process, for the Eagles in a 68-40 loss at Umpqua Valley Christian in a Skyline League contest.

Katherine O’Leary, Central Catholic

The sophomore had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Rams in their 49-27 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference game at David Douglas High School.

Zoey Pappas, Umpqua Valley Christian

The junior recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds, helping the Monarchs run to a 62-20 home win over Pacific in a Skyline League game.

Mia Philippi, Sunset

The junior wing/guard went 9 for 10 from the line for the Apollos in their game at Nelson, in addition to averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in the team’s contests with Nelson and Beaverton.

Mia Pierce, Central Catholic

The senior came up with a clutch steal and a clutch basket late in the fourth quarter to help the Rams rally to get a 32-22 win over Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference contest at Central Catholic High School.

Gabby Ramm, Sunset

The junior wing/post, who started her first game of the season against defending state champion Beaverton, averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 deflections and 2.5 rebounds per game in road contests against Nelson and Beaverton.

Jozie Ramos, Baker

The senior forward scored 32 points for the Bulldogs in a 56-39 win over Nyssa and followed by tallying 29 points in a 39-27 win over La Grande. Ramos was 8 for 8 from 3-point range over the two games.

Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam, Springfield

The junior turned in an impressive performance for the Millers with 25 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists in their 52-25 win over Thurston in a Midwestern League game at Thurston High School.

Tatum Schmerbach, South Medford

The senior guard, who recently signed to play college basketball at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, scored a season-high 20 points for the Panthers in their 65-49 win over Willamette in a Southwest Conference showdown at Willamette High School.

Ashlyn Schoefield, Brookings-Harbor

The senior forward scored a game-high 28 points, going 7 for 10 from beyond the arc, in leading the Bruins to a 60-29 home win over Glide in a Far West League game.

Maggie Sharp, Stanfield

The senior connected on six 3-pointers on her way to scoring 22 points for the Tigers in their 45-19 win at Weston-McEwen in a Blue Mountain Conference contest.

Delaney Stefani, Ione/Arlington

The freshman guard recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 steals in leading the Cardinals to a 58-31 win over Dufur in a Big Sky League game at Arlington High School.

Micah Wicks, Sutherlin

The senior guard sank five 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 30 points for the Bulldogs in their 52-41 victory at Lakeview in a Valley Coast Conference showdown.

Emma Zuniga, West Salem

The freshman recorded a big double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds while also coming up with three steals for the Titans in their 54-44 win over South Salem in a Central Valley Conference game at South Salem High School.