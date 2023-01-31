ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Weekend shooting claims life of teen in Tarboro

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A teen is dead and another teen wounded as a result of shots fired early Sunday night in the East Tarboro section of town, and Tarboro police are asking for the public’s help solving the case.

Tykevian Johnson, 19, of Princeville died at ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital and the surviving shooting victim, who is from Greenville and who also is 19, was treated and released, Tarboro police said in a news release.

According to the news release, an initial review of the evidence gathered so far indicates the two who were shot had been in a vehicle with two other people in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive adjacent to Elm Street.

The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire from people standing in a nearby yard, who fled the area by unknown means, the news release said.

Tarboro police began responding about 6:30 p.m. when an off-duty officer reported hearing rapid fire coming from a high-powered rifle and also reported hearing the sounds of the shots coming from the area of Elm and King, the news release said.

As multiple officers responded, one of them saw a known vehicle whose driver was fleeing the area and tried to make contact with that driver. The officer was able to do so, but the driver responded by leaving the scene, the news release said.

The officer found the vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives. A search of the area resulted in finding evidence and although attempts to deploy a police K-9 were unsuccessful, the individual was identified, the news release said.

As more responding officers were trying to establish a perimeter around the fleeing driver, hospital police radioed that the two shooting victims had just arrived in the emergency department, with one of the two being in critical condition, the news release said.

Several officers diverted and secured a vehicle that was involved and identified several individuals who had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident, the news release said.

Due to the circumstances and the location of the vehicle, an initial frisk resulted in officers finding a stolen handgun and an AR-style pistol. The vehicle also was seized, the news release said.

Officers who had saturated the area along King and Elm were also able to find where the incident occurred and collect evidence from that location, the news release said.

The news release expressed appreciation to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with any additional information about this case is asked to phone Detective Sgt. Brandon Richardson at 252-641-4272, Detective Cpl. Kenny Womack at 252-641-4201, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted at info@ncfightingcrime.com.

The information can remain anonymous and a reward may be offered, the news release said.

