FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
KEYT
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver has been found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida. Authorities said Friday that Gary Levin has been missing since Monday, when his family believes he picked up a customer in Palm Beach County, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day and later in north Florida. The vehicle was then seen Thursday evening in North Carolina and driver Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase. Flores is a suspect in a slaying that occurred nearly a week before Levin went missing.
Nevada case renews conversation around missing, murdered Indigenous women
In America, Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average. We spoke to a tribal member offering insight into what they call an "alarming crime trend."
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
pvtimes.com
Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race
The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County. The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump. The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty,...
KEYT
NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. The U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse says 51-year-old Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty on Wednesday to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office. Prosecutors say Morelli threatened in one call to “pay someone 500 bucks” to crack Greene’s skull with a baseball bat. Morelli faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on June 1. A message seeking comment was left with Morelli’s attorney from the federal public defender’s office.
eastidahonews.com
‘Dateline NBC’ to feature story of eastern Idaho native who committed one of Montana’s most notorious crimes
IDAHO FALLS — ‘Dateline NBC’ correspondent Keith Morrison has seen a lot in his career but a police pursuit featuring a man born and raised in eastern Idaho “is the most dramatic conclusion to a chase” he’s ever witnessed. “What happens there on video...
FBI searches for missing Las Vegas woman, case may have ties to Mexico
The FBI was searching Tuesday for a Las Vegas woman who last claimed that she was in Mexico.
KEYT
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such. Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital says it has been working with law enforcement. The hospital system provides care in over 20 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
news3lv.com
Body camera video shows Christmas Day police shooting in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released body camera video shows the moments before and after a Henderson police officer shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly reaching for a gun during a pursuit on Christmas day. The Henderson Police Department published the video from the Dec. 25 shooting...
KEYT
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan state House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that included grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records. That’s according to documents filed in a northern Michigan court. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against former House Speaker Rick Johnson and his wife over unpaid legal fees. Johnson is a Republican from Osceola County who served six years in the Legislature and is a former chairman of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board. The Associated Press left a telephone message for Johnson seeking comment.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
KEYT
Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds pleaded with lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol on Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion. Doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republicans that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. Transgender children attempt suicide at a disproportionately high rate. West Virginia has the largest per capita population of transgender youth in the nation. At least 88 bills seeking to restrict gender affirming care for minors or young adults have been introduced across 26 states. West Virginia’s measure prohibits gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for youth.
Fox5 KVVU
Cars, items lost at airport up for grabs during Clark County surplus auction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced on Thursday that its agency along with other participating government agencies will host online surplus auctions later this month. According to a news release, vehicles, equipment and other miscellaneous items will be available as part of the winter government surplus auction. The...
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Inmate at troubled prison outside Las Vegas dies by suicide
An inmate at High Desert State Prison has died by suicide, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
