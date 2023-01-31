Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
See the Nipsey Hussle Tribute in 'You People' With Lauren London
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was subtly remembered in scenes from the Netflix movie, which stars his partner London.
BET
Kenny Lattimore Beautifully Serenades His Newborn Daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore!
Kenny Lattimore loves being a girl dad! The singer—who welcomed his first child with his wife Judge Faith Jenkins earlier this month—recently took to Instagram with a heartwarming video showing himself serenading his newborn daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt moment!. "The responsibility of...
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Celebrates His Birthday With Jaden Smith
Kid Cudi has celebrated another turn around the sun, enlisting friends like Jaden Smith to mark the special day. On Sunday (January 29), a day ahead of his 39th birthday, video footage appeared on social media that saw the rapper receiving a birthday song serenade from a group of partygoers, including Smith.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance
GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience. TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF”...
allhiphop.com
Just Leave Jonah Hill & Lauren London Alone
Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.) Anyway, the film’s […]
Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Ooh, I bet you're wondering how I knew 'bout your plans to make me blue with some other guy... SUMMERS: NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has this remembrance. ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Barrett Strong was born in West Point, Miss., in 1941, but left with his family at...
A Debut Novel That’s Not to Be Missed
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.Good morning, and welcome back to The Daily’s Sunday culture edition, in which one Atlantic writer reveals what’s keeping them entertained.Today’s special guest is Clint Smith, a staff writer, the author of two poetry collections—Counting Descent and the forthcoming Above Ground—as well as the No. 1 New York Times best seller How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America....
Comments / 0