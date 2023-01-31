ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FSU Men's Basketball travels to face Louisville for second time this season

Florida State will face Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Cardinals will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Jay Williams on the call. A video stream can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream is available here.
Louisville football Class of 2023 superlatives

The end of the second signing day came on Wednesday night with the University of Louisville adding a pair of prospects. The Cardinals added four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind., and three-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker from Franklin, Tenn., to the signing class. The two additions bring the total of high school signees to 15 in the Class of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
