This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Ben Simmons
You cannot help but root for someone who is down and out when they are in need, can you? We always enjoy seeing NBA players make comebacks as well. A great deal of Hollywood movies have been based on this story. Having someone knocked down and getting back up is an inspirational story to anyone who witnesses it.
This Mavs-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
There are times when one moment can make all the difference in the world. The developments in the NBA are a clear example. If you have ever worked in a newsroom, you know how true this is all too well. It is possible that your team is getting ready to broadcast the news for the day. Then, all of a sudden, something happens. Suddenly, you find yourself scrambling to adjust.
Trail Blazers Eyeing Trade For Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the many teams that are in the thick of the NBA playoff race in a very congested Western Conference. Portland is currently in 11th place with a record of 25-26, but they are only 4.5 games behind the third-place Sacramento Kings. One run...
OG Anuonby Trade Rumors: Blazers Could Offer Top NBA Prospect
The NBA trade market is beginning to heat up with less than a week until the deadline on February 9th. The Toronto Raptors are one team that people are keeping a close eye on as they could reshape the market if they opt to make some major changes. OG Anunoby trade rumors have been the most prominent north of the border.
Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn Nets
It has been a while since the Brooklyn Nets were dominating NBA headlines. They are playing solid basketball, trying to remain afloat, with Kevin Durant sidelined because of an MCL sprain in his right knee. One of the players that have helped keep the team in a good spot in...
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
This Jazz-Lakers Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To Utah
It is possible for us all to overthink things once in a while. It is also possible for NBA teams to come to that realization as well. It is not uncommon for a problem to have an obvious solution to it. In any case, we try to find a better one. There is a possibility that in the future, we will realize that we had a solution right in front of us the whole time.
Luka Doncic’s 53 Points Fuels Mavericks Win vs. Pistons
During the NBA’s Monday slate, Luka Doncic scored 53 points in his return to the lineup, and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 111-105. This season, Doncic has scored four of his five career 50-point...
NBA Executive Sees Magic As Ideal Trae Young Trade Suitor
The 2022-23 NBA season has not gone according to plan for the Atlanta Hawks. They were hoping that their offseason move to acquire Dejounte Murray would elevate them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but that has not been the case. Atlanta has spent the majority of the...
Eric Gordon, Tari Eason Lead Rockets To Surprise Win vs. Thunder
During the NBA’s Wednesday night slate, Eric Gordon scored 25 points, and Tari Eason scored 20 points to lead the Houston Rockets over the Oklahoma City Thunder. After dropping 18 of their previous 19 games, the Rockets (13-38) have won three out of their last five contests. While Jalen...
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 3 Realistic Deals For NBA Star
In the NBA, when a star demands a trade, it’s a big deal for everyone involved. There are some people who will find this news to be great news. It’s exciting news if you’re a fan of a rival team or a playoff competitor, so you’ll be glad to hear it.
This Celtics-Timberwolves Trade Features Naz Reid
It is important to understand that everyone has different needs. The same can be said for NBA teams — even the best and the worst of teams. While on the other hand, some people seem not to have any needs at all – or at least, they do not seem to have any unfulfilled needs. Yet at the same time, even the richest people in the world have wants and desires of their own.
Mavericks Eyeing Suns’ Deandre Ayton As Future Trade Target?
The Dallas Mavericks are a team that is looking to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They are right in the thick of the playoff race in the congested Western Conference, and making an upgrade to the roster could be the difference between staying out of the Play-In Tournament or missing the postseason altogether.
This Mavs-Nuggets Trade Features Bones Hyland
There are some NBA rumors that don’t come as a surprise to anyone. Oh, the Hawks were speaking to a team about John Collins? Sure. They’ve been speaking to every team about John Collins for years. Alternatively, some of these trades may come as a surprise. It may...
NBA Insider Reveals Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. Asking Price
There is plenty of interest in Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Without there being many sellers looking to deal, there has been much speculation made about the cost to acquire key names. As the deadline nears, teams that face urgent situations — such...
This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Sends Trae Young To New Orleans
A franchise player is one of the most rewarding things that can happen to an NBA team. In the end, that’s what’s probably the most important thing in order to build a team. As a first step, it is important to find a player around whom a team can be built. As soon as you have achieved that, you will be able to build the team.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Sends Kelly Olynyk To Miami
First-round draft picks are regarded as one of the most valuable assets in the NBA today. They are held dear to the hearts of the teams. In addition, there may be good reasons for sending out a first-round pick as well. It is obvious that the first reason is to upgrade your roster.
Myles Turner, Pacers Committed For Long Haul
The Indiana Pacers have changed the landscape of the NBA trade market with a deal that they made earlier this week. They didn’t make a trade, but one of the biggest trade chips that were thought to be available are now off the board. Indiana agreed to a two-year...
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma
The Washington Wizards looked to address one of their biggest questions when they traded Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise had to decide which of their power forwards they wanted to keep long-term, and it would seem that their answer is Kyle Kuzma ahead of his impending NBA free agency.
