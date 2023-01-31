ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close

Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace

Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
KINGSTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Q 105.7

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant

POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Adorable Donkeys Get New Home in Pine Bush New York

There is no doubt that people in the Hudson Valley love animals. It seems like every day you see more and more stories about people and organizations that are out there helping animals in need. Some organizations are non-profit others are local businesses that want to help. The animals you...
PINE BUSH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck

Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy