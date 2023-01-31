Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Poughkeepsie Value Store Set To Close
Sadly, an announcement has gone public about yet another Hudson Valley business preparing to shut their doors for good. This time it is a value store that has been in the Poughkeepsie Plaza for quite some time. Harmon of Poughkeepsie Announces Plans To Close. In a social media post over...
‘One-of-a-Kind’ Specialty Vegan Cafe Closing Down in Beacon, NY
Many patrons are devastated by the announcement. There are so many unique restaurants in the Hudson Valley and each one is completely different. It's always a bummer when one announces that they will be closing their doors, we always hate to see an empty storefront. One popular location in Beacon...
New York Man Accused In Death Of Marist Dad Charged For 2nd Fatal Shooting
A man arrested in connection with the murder of a Marist father has been charged with a previous murder in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced a Dutchess County man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a school.
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY
A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors
As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 more locations axed in NY state
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced a new list of store closings, axing 87 more stores including eight in New York state. The home goods retailer said Wednesday it will close the stores over the coming weeks, in addition to 150 closures announced last year as its business continues to struggle. The new list includes two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Upstate New York, located at 2020 South Road, Suite 3, in Poughkeepsie, and at 3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant
POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Adorable Donkeys Get New Home in Pine Bush New York
There is no doubt that people in the Hudson Valley love animals. It seems like every day you see more and more stories about people and organizations that are out there helping animals in need. Some organizations are non-profit others are local businesses that want to help. The animals you...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0