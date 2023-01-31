Read full article on original website
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
KRDO
Police search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect. On Feb. 2, the Pueblo Police Department said the suspect pictured below entered a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. Once in the bank, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and...
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night south of Colorado Springs, according to Fountain Police. Lisa Schneider with the City of Fountain is reporting multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at about 7:45 p.m. for...
Fountain police officer falls off bridge while trying to apprehend suspect
A Fountain police officer is in critical condition after he fell 30 feet off a bridge Thursday evening while trying to apprehend a suspect.
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Officers kill man during Littleton traffic stop
One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning.
KKTV
WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police arrest suspect connected to January Comcast internet outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police arrested a suspect and are searching for another in connection to vandalism to an internet provider that led to mass outages in January. On Jan. 11, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Comcast at 322 East Cucharras St. to investigate ten...
VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of Jan. 16. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 50.
KKTV
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 9 hours ago. The...
First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young child and causing their death. Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a local hospital on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old at 4 p.m. At 10 p.m., detectives were notified the child had passed away at the hospital from The post First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area. According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound The post Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead appeared first on KRDO.
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
cpr.org
DA drops charges against man allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers following traffic stop
The District Attorney in El Paso County has dropped all charges against Dalvin Gadson, a 29-year-old Black man who was allegedly beaten by Colorado Springs police officers during a traffic stop in October 2022. Gadson's lawyer said he was hospitalized with a brain injury, a black eye and other injuries...
Additional arrests in deadly October 2022 multi-vehicle crash, road rage possibly involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced two more people were arrested in connection to a deadly three-vehicle crash. On October 28, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash at Lakes Ave. and Venetucci Blvd. According to CSPD, a Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Lake Ave. was trying to turn The post Additional arrests in deadly October 2022 multi-vehicle crash, road rage possibly involved appeared first on KRDO.
Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped charges against a Black veteran who was hospitalized after an arrest by the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to the attorneys of 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, he was pulled over by officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 9, 2022. Gadson was reportedly The post Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers appeared first on KRDO.
‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young son and causing his death. Court documents obtained by KRDO indicate the child's death was "preventable." Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to Parkview Medical Center at 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old. While at the hospital, The post ‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
