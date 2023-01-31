ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police search for Pueblo bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect. On Feb. 2, the Pueblo Police Department said the suspect pictured below entered a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Rd. Once in the bank, the suspect demanded money from the clerk and...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo

Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young child and causing their death. Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a local hospital on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old at 4 p.m. At 10 p.m., detectives were notified the child had passed away at the hospital from The post First Pueblo homicide of 2023 is of a 2-year-old, mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area. According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound The post Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Additional arrests in deadly October 2022 multi-vehicle crash, road rage possibly involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced two more people were arrested in connection to a deadly three-vehicle crash. On October 28, 2022, emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash at Lakes Ave. and Venetucci Blvd. According to CSPD, a Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Lake Ave. was trying to turn The post Additional arrests in deadly October 2022 multi-vehicle crash, road rage possibly involved appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office dropped charges against a Black veteran who was hospitalized after an arrest by the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to the attorneys of 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, he was pulled over by officers during a traffic stop on Oct. 9, 2022. Gadson was reportedly The post Charges dropped against veteran who was hospitalized after arrest by Colorado Springs police officers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is accused of abusing her young son and causing his death. Court documents obtained by KRDO indicate the child's death was "preventable." Tuesday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to Parkview Medical Center at 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive two-year-old. While at the hospital, The post ‘Definitely preventable,’ Court docs reveal what led up to a 2-year-old’s death; Mother in custody appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

