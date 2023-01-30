Being a mother itself is a full-time job so one can’t imagine how much more difficult it would be to be a single mother. However, a Tiktoker Kristin, a single parent, has an army of moms backing her up and they call it a “mommune.” They help each other out whenever needed. And one such instance was when Kristin became sick. They not only baked her favorite cookies, they even made home-cooked soup and took her children to the park so that she could take rest.

28 DAYS AGO