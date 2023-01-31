Which Washoe commissioner was added later to photo? | Greater Reno

Here’s a roundup of my stories from the past week plus lots of reader comments and news from another outlet that seems significant about the Reno police chief job search.

Also, this week’s main photo is the official image of the board of commissioners used on Washoe County’s stories about commission meetings . One commissioner wasn’t there for the group photo and was Photoshopped into the image. Can you tell which one?

My headlines

• Reno police at full staff, but city says more are needed

The Reno Police Department is at full employment yet it has 25% fewer sworn officers than in 2008 even though the population has grown by more than 50,000. It also has fewer per-capita officers than similar cities. "I believe the Reno Police Department needs more patrol officers to effectively execute its mission," City Manager Doug Thornley said.

• Ask the RGJ: Why is I-580 at Moana so rough? It's overdue for repair

I-580 at Moana Lane is ranked by the Nevada Department of Transportation as its worst segment of interstate not already being repaired. It was constructed in 1979 with a planned 35-year lifespan and hasn’t had a full upgrade in the 44 years since. NDOT plans a major upgrade of it this summer.

• Commissioner Mike Clark says he felt 'discriminated against' over MLK invitation

“They’ve done everything they can to make me feel unwelcome – and rightfully so,” the Washoe County commissioner told me about county staff. “ I'm their worst nightmare. ”

Headline elsewhere

• Sparks police chief says he turned down Reno job because it wouldn’t allow autonomy to make changes

Bob Conrad over at This Is Reno expanded reporting about the tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s vehicle by getting video footage from Sparks police interviews in the case. In the story, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth says it’s not illegal to put a tracking device on someone’s vehicle. But what caught my eye was this passage at the bottom, which adds to the story of Reno’s new police chief, Kathryn Nance.

“I was offered the Reno Police Chief and have declined to accept it,” [Crawforth] wrote in an email to Sparks police staff. “In short, the City of Reno and I were unable to come to a compromise in the employment agreement to assure some security that would allow me the autonomy to make the changes I believe need to occur.

“For me, this was about improving law enforcement in this region, nothing more, nothing less,” he added. “Meaning, Sparks has always led this valley and we will continue to do so. I was hoping that I could sprinkle a bit of Sparks dust on Reno and make this whole region safer.”

Reader comments on past week's stories

• On story about Mike Clark feeling discriminated against

Commissioner Clark called after the story came out to say he thought it captured his views well and that he planned to seek a meeting with County Manager Eric Brown to discuss his concerns further.

One reader asked, “Why is this news?”

My reply: “I wasn't sure if it was newsworthy so I asked my RGJ colleagues. The consensus was to talk with Mike Clark, get his perspective and see if that was worth sharing. He said the MLK invitation was part of a pattern of discrimination against him by county staff – quite a startling claim for a county commissioner. Once he told me this, that's when it seemed like news to me. Others may feel differently, but since you asked, I wanted to share my thinking.”

Here's a sampling of other reader comments about Clark:

“His county e-mail address did not change with the change of positions. That he did not check it does not mean he was discriminated against.”

“I have no idea whether this was sabotage of an incoming elected official by the hired staff or their failure to assure that Clark got the same communications as the other electeds. It is their duty to make that assurance. Either way it is a stain on the responsible manager. Doesn’t matter that Clark said what he said. Staff should be the professionals they are paid to be.”

“Clark says he believes that the previous commissioner, Bob Lucey, would have been treated differently. If that is true, maybe Clark should reflect on why that would be the case. Maybe he could emulate some of the professional traits that his predecessor displayed and find that when you act professionally things tend to go more smoothly.”

“It’s an issue Mike Clark’s constituents – especially those that just voted him in – will have to grapple with: how Mr Clark handles his commissioner job. I wondered if he had sought any face-to-face meeting w County support staff or Ms Drysdale who commented in the article? It would seem the mature, effective, professional behavior for him would be to seek to open communication / a meeting w County staff about his concerns.”

• On bad road at I-580 and Moana

This story got far and away the most comments last week – 214 just on the RGJ’s Facebook page. Here’s a brief sampling:

“Electric cars/trucks are still a minor, but increasing, portion of vehicles on the roads. How do the owners/users of electric vehicles contribute to the funds used to repair the roads which they also use? There shouldn't be a free pass for them.” (referring to this passage: "NDOT is funded primarily with a mixture of federal and state fuel (gas) taxes, which was last increased in 1992.")

“Also can they PLEASE repaint the lines between Plumb and the spaghetti bowl?? They are so hard to see in the sun/rain/fog even just daily and sometimes I end up in another lane. How hard was it to do that while all the construction and all but one lane being open at night? They cover up the lines made for construction but can’t make an effort to make them clear.”

“The entire 580 freeway with concrete is terrible. High ridges and low centers make my truck bounce down the road even without the potholes. They need to grind the high spots down or redo it. It's not as bad as the 515 in Vegas but it's getting there.”

“Yeah, I hate cement freeways. It's like driving on hard shallow waves between the line gaps to prevent cracks and it's noisy and tears up your tires.”

• On Reno police staffing story

A reader asked how much of the $97,999 average law enforcement pay in Reno is for overtime. I’ve asked the city and hope to have an answer next week.

Another reader comment:

“FINALLY, someone speaks the truth. Full staffing is an obscure number and a number the City makes up. 373 in 2008 and 346 in 2023? That doesn't seem full to me considering the population growth and geographical absorption. I have said it all along, the proof is in the pudding. City Hall, Hillary [Schieve] and her merry followers all give LIP service that they support safe communities and public safety, yet they have allowed the necessary personnel levels to dwindle to dangerously low levels and failed to fund our safety for the future of a growth community. I would estimate Reno is about 100 police officer low at this point. The challenge now is where will the funding and the qualified bodies come to fill this huge gap? The new police department (old RGJ building) is so riddled with asbestos that the budget has skyrocketed with cleanup over runs and the project may have to be shut down. I read the recent efficiency report the city paid 70k for. It is full of nickel and dime nitpicking of what is optimal operations in the consultant's eye and what is currently occurring. The majority of the nitpicking were menial tasks that have been shelved due to a lack of personnel. In my opinion, this hole was dug by this City Council. Lip service supporting public safety is one thing, funding appropriate levels of personnel to keep a community safe is another.”

