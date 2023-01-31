Clemson senior Hunter Tyson has led the Tigers to a 10-2 conference record and the top spot in the ACC standings. The 6'8", 217 pound grad student is playing above his size this season as he ranks among the leaders in the NCAA in rebounding categories and double-doubles. On the year Tyson is averaging 16.5 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game, and makes an average of 2 three-pointers per contest. He ranks 2nd in college basketball in defensive rebounds with 8.4 per game. and his 11 double-doubles ranks 2nd behind Armado Bacot in the ACC. Take a close look inside the season of one the ACC Player of the Year candidates and hear what head coach Brad Brownell has to say about his star forward's success so far this season right here.

