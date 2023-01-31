ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Clemson star’s injured body parts get NIL deal

Clemson basketball star Brevin Galloway revealed in January that he had sustained a highly unfortunate injury, stating that two body parts — as well as the container that carries them — had “exploded” after lifting. He shared this update after surgery, where the “exploded” parts had been “reduced to their normal size.” Galloway seemed to Read more... The post Clemson star’s injured body parts get NIL deal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Watch: Clemson's Hunter Tyson: Preying On The Competition

Clemson senior Hunter Tyson has led the Tigers to a 10-2 conference record and the top spot in the ACC standings. The 6'8", 217 pound grad student is playing above his size this season as he ranks among the leaders in the NCAA in rebounding categories and double-doubles. On the year Tyson is averaging 16.5 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game, and makes an average of 2 three-pointers per contest. He ranks 2nd in college basketball in defensive rebounds with 8.4 per game. and his 11 double-doubles ranks 2nd behind Armado Bacot in the ACC. Take a close look inside the season of one the ACC Player of the Year candidates and hear what head coach Brad Brownell has to say about his star forward's success so far this season right here.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Bake sale at Clemson University leaves several students upset

CLEMSON, S.C. — A bake sale held at Clemson University on Wednesday left several students upset, according to emails sent to WYFF News 4. "I'm appalled, hurt, and disgusted," one of the emails said. The comment comes after Turning Point USA at Clemson was selling cookies at its affirmative...
CLEMSON, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
gsabusiness.com

Bradshaw Automotive Group sold to North Carolina company

Bradshaw Automotive Group, founded by William Bradshaw 43 years ago, has sold its assets to the Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina. The transaction closed Jan. 30. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Greer in 1979, Bradshaw Automotive grew into one of the bestknown auto dealership...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Unique doughnut shop moving into former Greenville pizza spot, owners say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Attention doughnut fans: A new doughnut shop will soon open in Greenville, and their aim is to "blow your mind." Scout's Doughnuts announced this month on social media that they are moving their family-run, burgeoning business into the space formerly called Pizza Purist, on East North Street at Briarcliff Drive, in the Overbrook area of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

True Crime writer and former trial lawyer reacts to Murdaugh trial

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Upstate trial lawyer and now “True Crime” writer Cathy Pickens shares her expert opinion with Fox Carolina’s Anna Arinder, about some of the points brought up in the Alex Murdaugh trial so far. Anna: We’ve talked about some of the verbiage...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly house fire in Anderson

College students read to dogs at the Spartanburg Humane Society during National Storytelling week. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. An animal shelter in Marion, North Carolina is calling on the community's help following a deadly fire. Crews on scene of landfill fire in Anderson. Updated: 4 hours ago.
ANDERSON, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville

An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
POWDERSVILLE, SC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy