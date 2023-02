All Hornets Contributor Desmond Johnson sits down with Hornets forward Anthony Duruji

Hosted by All Hornets contributor Desmond Johnson. In Episode 2 of our new series "Get To Know The Swarm", Desmond sits down with Hornets Forward Anthony Duruji. What type of music does Anthony listen to before a game? Favorite meal? Drums or Flats??? Get to know the players on the Hornets and Swarm this season with this new series from All Hornets!